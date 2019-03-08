Suffolk Show Countdown 2019: Poster pigs Truffle and Squeak become Suffolk Show stars

Two endearing piggy pin-ups used to promote this year’s Suffolk Show have been named Truffle and Squeak following a public naming contest.

Martin Fox from Colchester came up with the winning names for the perky poster stars after show organisers launched the competition on Facebook last month.

Mr Fox expressed delight as he was presented with a family ticket and free car pass to this year’s show, which takes place at Trinity Park in Ipswich on May 29 and 30.

His winning entry was chosen by Suffolk Show’s committee out of 107 entries. In recent years, a series of farm animals have been chosen to promote the event, and this year’s choice recognises the county’s pig farming industry and its important role in food and farming in Suffolk.

“I am delighted to have won these tickets in my first months of retirement,” said Mr Fox.

“Having been to the Suffolk Show a couple of times before, my wife Clare and I once again look forward to enjoying a great day out celebrating all the countryside has to offer and much more. Hopefully our three-year-old granddaughter will also join us this year, and she will especially enjoy seeing Truffle and Squeak. Pigs are renowned for their foraging and often make funny little noises, hence I came up with the names.”

Show director Bee Kemball said: “It was fantastic to see so many creative suggestions for our Facebook competition. Thank you to everyone who entered and well done to our winner Martin Fox for suggesting Truffle and Squeak, which we think suit our piggy poster stars perfectly.

“As a familiar sight across the Suffolk landscape, we’re proud to be shining a light on pigs and our local pig farmers at the Suffolk Show this year. Our livestock area and Farm Discovery Zone are great opportunities for visitors to meet the different pig breeds, speak to local farmers and share our passion for pigs.”

The Suffolk Show is run and managed by farm charity the Suffolk Agricultural Association. Its aim is to highlight the key role food, farming and the countryside play in Suffolk’s economy and culture.

Tickets for this year’s Suffolk Show are now on sale at the same price as 2018. Visitors can save £5 per ticket by purchasing in advance at £23 for adults while children aged under 15 to free. Visit www.suffolkshow.co.uk or call the ticket office on 01473 707117.