Suffolk Show preparations carry on - as organisers continue to monitor coronavirus situation closely

PUBLISHED: 15:02 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 13 March 2020

Crowds descending on the Suffolk Show Picture: SAA

SAA

Preparations are progressing for Suffolk's biggest annual showcase as organisers continue to be guided by government advice in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Suffolk Show director Bruce Kerr, right, with his deputy James Nunn in the run-up to this year's show Picture CHARLOTTE BONDSuffolk Show director Bruce Kerr, right, with his deputy James Nunn in the run-up to this year's show Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

Advance tickets for the Suffolk Show, due to be held at Trinity Park, Ipswich, on May 27 and 28, are selling in line with expectations, they say, despite the uncertainty caused by the global crisis unleashed by the rapid spread of the disease.

The show, which is organised by farmer charity the Suffolk Agricultural Association, attracts around 90,000 people every year.

MORE - Organisers 'incredibly excited' as countdown to Suffolk Show 2020 begins

While there are many variables which may affect how the disease might spread across the UK, latest estimates from government officials suggest the numbers of cases will continue to grow in the coming weeks, and that they could peak in around 10 to 14 weeks before falling.

If this proves to be accurate, the peak period might potentially start at around a week before the show start date.

Although bans on mass or large gatherings are being put in place in countries such as Ireland and Scotland, England has adopted a less draconian approach and has decided against imposing such a measure at this time - although it remains a potential weapon in its armoury.

'As I am sure is the case with all organisations we are closely monitoring the guidance from the UK government including Chief Medical Officer and Public Health England as we prepare for 2020 Suffolk Show,' a show spokeswoman said.

'There are internal meetings taking place to discuss the current situation to ensure we have processes in the place to guide us through these extraordinary times.

'We are at the start of our marketing campaign and working with partners including Archant and tickets sales are in line with expectations.'

