Suffolk Show Countdown: New 60ft tower set to offer a bird's eye view of county's biggest event

PUBLISHED: 14:59 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:59 23 May 2019

Suffolk Show's first ever viewing tower, offering views from 60ft above the ground Picture: TIM MOSS

Tim Moss

This year's Suffolk Show is celebrating a towering achievement as its first ever viewing platform nears completion.

Scaffolding firm boss Tim Moss, left, of TH Moss and Sons, Wherstead, with his wife and son, Nicola and George, at the viewing tower he has erected at Trinity Park for the Suffolk Show Picture: BRUCE KERRScaffolding firm boss Tim Moss, left, of TH Moss and Sons, Wherstead, with his wife and son, Nicola and George, at the viewing tower he has erected at Trinity Park for the Suffolk Show Picture: BRUCE KERR

The tower, constructed by Wherstead-based family scaffolding business, TH Moss and Sons, offers two platforms - one at 30ft and the other at 60ft - and breath-taking views across a large sweep of Suffolk landscape.

The structure, which will be open to the public and free to ascend over the two days of the show, offers visitors the chance to get a bird's eye view of the show and much further afield, taking in county landmarks including the giant cranes at the Port of Felixstowe and Mendlesham mast.

TH Moss managing director Tim Moss agreed to take on the engineering challenge by long-time friend Bruce Kerr, who is deputy director of the Suffolk Show, and had seen viewing towers being used at other shows. "And here we are," said Tim. "I'm very proud of it - I'm proud of everybody who works for us."

Safety has been paramount throughout the process, he explained, and the entire structure has been 'over-engineered' to ensure its sturdiness.

The viewing tower taking shape at Trinity Park Picture: SARAH CHAMBERSThe viewing tower taking shape at Trinity Park Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Around six to eight his staff have been working on the striking structure - which is bound to be a big draw on shows days - flat-out since the start of May, making it a big commitment in terms of time and equipment. Assembling the right components for the job was one of the major challenges.

"The pressure has come through time constraints and three days of rain the week before last," admitted Tim.

In what's thought to be a first, the structure is anchored - fittingly - using agricultural machinery such as tractors and diggers.

The firm, which was launched in the 1960s by Tim's father, Trevor, and also includes Tim's brother, Paul, employs around 25 staff and, as the approved scaffolding contractor at the Port of Felixstowe, is responsible for much larger 300ft scaffolding structures there. It works on projects as far afield as Brighton and Peterborough.

Tim, who says he has a "very healthy respect of heights", said all projects had to be assessed very carefully, with wind strength one of the factors which they looked at.

"I'm very pleased with it. To the best of my knowledge it's never been done quite like this before," he said. "The response we have had from people attending the showground setting up their stands has been very positive."

The show takes place on May 29 and 30. Visit www.suffolkshow.co.uk for details.

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

