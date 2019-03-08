The Suffolk Show, where tens of thousands will spend tens of millions!

It is set to be a busy and fun-packed day at The Suffolk Show 2019. Picture: SAA SAA

The Suffolk Show's role in bringing together people from across the county is well-known and very important - but it is also a catalyst for tens, or even hundreds, of millions of pounds of business.

Cattle being led to the ring to take part in competitions at the Suffolk Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Cattle being led to the ring to take part in competitions at the Suffolk Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

While people who live across the county - from farmers showing their livestock to families from towns coming to get a taste of Suffolk life - pack Trinity Park for a fun day out today, businesses see it as a shop window for their products.

Show director Bee Kemball said it was impossible to put an accurate monetary figure on the value of the show - but no-one underestimated its importance.

She said: "We always say that tens of millions of pounds of business is done here, but really that could turn out to be a rather conservative estimate.

"When you consider that the tractors on display here are worth about £250,000 each, you don't need to get too many orders to see how important the show can be."

Visitors will enjoy tasty treats in the food hall at the Suffolk Show. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Visitors will enjoy tasty treats in the food hall at the Suffolk Show. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

But it wasn't just the show days themselves that are important.

Mrs Kemball said: "It's not possible to really estimate the value of the business that is done here because as well as the deals done at the show, there is also the opportunity to meet people and see things that might lead to business being completed later.

"In that respect the show is like a huge shop window for Suffolk."

But the value of the show is much greater than the monetary value - it is the showcase of the county's important agriculture-based businesses, from farms to all the other companies that service them.

It is also about the way of life with competitions and entertainment reflecting that - from livestock competitions to show jumping and displays like the Imps Motorcycle Team and the Red Devils Parachute Team.

While many of the trade stands are commercial - selling everything from a cup of tea and a newspaper to a new car - others give visitors an insight into the life of organisations that service Suffolk.

These range from the police to the county council to the county's churches.

Two days of showcasing the best of Suffolk is now well under way - whether you've got a big chequebook or not. For many the Suffolk Show is the highlight of the county's year. Tens of thousands of visitors will head to Trinity Park over the next two days - and end up having a great time.