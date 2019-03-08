Sunny

Suffolk Show Countdown: Tiny Shetlands and giant Suffolk Punches set to wow crowds as horses of all sizes compete

PUBLISHED: 06:00 13 May 2019

Showgoers will be able to get up close to a variety of horse breeds at the Suffolk Show Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION

Showgoers will be able to get up close to a variety of horse breeds at the Suffolk Show Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION

Suffolk Agricultural Association

Leading competitors and horse breeds are set to take part in one of the biggest equine events in East Anglia this month, as the Suffolk Show saddles up for a spectacular display of riding talent.

Suffolk Show visitors can enjoy an action-packed schedule of equine displays, including show jumping in the Grand Ring Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATIONSuffolk Show visitors can enjoy an action-packed schedule of equine displays, including show jumping in the Grand Ring Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION

Visitors to the event, on May 29 and 30, can enjoy a broad range of world-class equine displays and attractions, including ponies, coach driving, elegant side saddle and show jumping, with riders competing from across the UK to qualify for major competitions like Olympia, the Royal International Horse Show and the Horse of the Year Show.

More than 200 heavy horses are entered into a range of in-hand, ridden and turnout classes, while in the Collins Grand Ring, the popular Shetland Pony Grand National will be returning on both show days.

Visitors can get close to the rare Suffolk Punch breed, including young foals born in the county earlier this year, with information from The Suffolk Horse Society, Suffolk Punch Trust and Rare Breeds Survival Trust.

Horse enthusiasts are invited to browese and buy the latest in clothing, tack, horse boxes and trailers, feed from the Equine Village, which will host leading local and national equestrian brands. Experts will also be on hand to answer questions and share advice for horse owners.

Coach driving is a traditional sight at the Suffolk Show Picture: TOM SOPERCoach driving is a traditional sight at the Suffolk Show Picture: TOM SOPER

Suffolk Show director Bee Kemball said: "The Suffolk Show is a fantastic platform for highlighting equine talent, and we're proud to attract leading competitors and equine brands from across the UK. The show offers such a wide range of ring displays and opportunities to meet different horse breeds, it's a great day out with something for everyone."

Tickets for this year's Suffolk Show, which is staged by farm charity, the Suffolk Agricultural Association, at Trinity Park, Ipswich, are now on sale for the same price as last year.

Tickets purchased in advacne cost £23 (saving £5 per ticket) while children aged under 15 will once again receive free entry.

From May 13, the Suffolk Show App will also be available to download for free, with new features and a fun new activity trail with great prizes to win.

For more information and to book tickets visit www.suffolkshow.co.uk or call the ticket office on 01473 707117.

Heartbreak as playgroup targeted by vandals on four occasions in a week

Eye Opportunity Group was the target of vandalism four times within a week Picture: EYE OPPORTUNITY GROUP

Why kitchen scraps are now banned from brown bins in Ipswich

From May brown bins in Ipswich can only be used for garden waste.

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Mud, glorious mud - Hundreds of competitors do battle with Maldon’s famous race

Competitors take part in the annual Maldon Mud Race Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Parents pull entire class of pupils out year 2 SATs exams

Parents Heather Chandler and Lavinia Musolino are pulling their children out of SATs exams Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS

