Suffolk Show Countdown: Show-going shoppers set for full fashion work-out at this year's event

Suffolk Show visitors can browse a range of unique, local fashion labels on Fifth Avenue Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION

Stunning boilersuits and heritage workwear brands will be put through their paces at this year’s Suffolk Show as top East Anglian clothing brands unveil their latest offerings.

Suffolk Show visitors can browse a range of unique, local fashion labels on Fifth Avenue Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION Suffolk Show visitors can browse a range of unique, local fashion labels on Fifth Avenue Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION

Fashion-conscious show visitors strolling the pink-carpeted Fifth Avenue on May 29 and 30 will be treated to an array of independent labels and boutique designers displaying fashion, homewares and art.

Suffolk-based Tilley & Grace and its range of handbags and scarves, celebrity favourite Emily Mortimer Jewellery, and Suffolk-based skateboard and surf brand Hoax, as worn by Suffolk songster Ed Sheeran, will be among the brands featured.

Other East Anglian manufacturers will also be making their debuts with their British-made brands. Childrenswear brand Monty and Co will be joined by Yarmouth Oilskins with its heritage workwear brands and Daisy Bridgewater's Spry Workwear, whose boilersuits have featured in leading British fashion magazines this year.

Other new brands include Norfolk-based Whale of a Time Clothing, launched by young entrepreneur Ellie Wales, and Pink Cactus & Co, established by up-and-coming Suffolk duo Emily Hicks and India Clarke, who will be unveiling their scarves, accessories and children's clothing. Marmaduke London, which is regularly highlighted in fashion magazines such as Vogue and GQ, will be offering vintage-inspired menswear.

Suffolk Show visitors can enjoy a range of local artwork at the Art Show Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION

Helping to buoy flagging shoppers will be the Suffolk Coffee Pod mobile barista and the new Adnams World's Best Gin and Vodka Bar.

The Lifestyle Pavilion has been revamped for 2019 with a colourful purple makeover, better access, and room sets.

Local designers and retailers Bromley and Fitch Tile Merchants and The Wool Room East Anglia will be joined by newcomer Pippa Rolls Ltd of Woodbridge with its bespoke curtains, upholstery and soft furnishings, Hugo & Otto with its luxury dog accessories, and T London's natural home and body fragrances.

The Art Show features drawings, photography, paintings and sculptures created by local artists and will host a new exhibition and live demonstration of artwork produced by local sixth-form pupils from Woodbridge School, Bury St Edmunds Academy Trust, Framlingham College and Ipswich School.

Angie Ashby-Hoare, Fifth Avenue Head Steward at the Suffolk Show, said: “We are thrilled to welcome another fabulous range of fashion and homeware brands to the Suffolk Show this year, with many new faces alongside our local favourites. Fifth Avenue, the Lifestyle Pavilion and the Art Show offer something for everyone, and it's fantastic to provide a huge platform for recognition to allow this county's amazing crop of up-and-coming designers to showcase their creativity. We hope visitors will once again find something unique and special to take home with them this year.”

Advance tickets cost £23, and under-15s go free. Visit www.suffolkshow.co.uk or call 01473 707117.