Sunshine and Showers

Suffolk Young Farmers seeks new energetic organiser to co-ordinate its activities

PUBLISHED: 15:50 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:50 21 November 2018

Suffolk Young Farmers' sports day Picture: CAMERON THOMPSON

Suffolk Young Farmers' sports day Picture: CAMERON THOMPSON

Cameron Thompson

Suffolk Young Farmers is looking for a new county organiser with ‘energy and enthusiasm’ to co-ordinate and build on its achievements to date.

The organisation, which has nine clubs throughout the county, with junior clubs catering for 10-16-year-olds and senior clubs taking in young people aged 16 to 26, is part of the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (YFC), which includes more than 24,500 members and 615 clubs.

The vacancy follows the departure on November 22 of Tory Lugsden, who has been in the role for the past 11 years.

YFC Eastern area president Teresa Pemberton said the post involved working with local club officers, members, sponsors and the wider community to organise and deliver support for the county’s programme of events, as well as encouraging the personal development of members.

“I am hugely proud of Suffolk YFC, and am confident that we face a bright new year in 2019 with a new organiser to help members create an exciting calendar. If you think that you have the energy and enthusiasm to keep up with our members we would love to hear from you,” she said.

“I joined the YFC over 40 years ago, and am still friends with many of those people today. All of my children are now members and have learnt so much about themselves, working with others and of course the importance of the environment and agriculture.

“However we need to dispel the myth that YFC is only for farmers - membership is open to all.”

Its “huge variety” of events and meetings include a competitions programme where members compete at local and national level in activities ranging from stock judging to flower arranging, practical hands-on activities, social events, guest speakers and national campaigns, she said. During the past year Suffolk YFC has raised thousands of pounds for charity at various social events.

“Tory Lugsden, our outgoing county organiser, has done a great job in raising the profile of YFC in Suffolk over the last 11 years, and we want to continue to build upon the great work she has done,” she said.

