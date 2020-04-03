Popular farmer-run holiday season events cancelled amid crisis

Jacob Sinnott, 3, watching the cows Picture: JESSICA HILL

Two highly-anticipated farmer-run summer events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

A scene from Tendring Show, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus crisis Picture: Jessica Hill A scene from Tendring Show, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus crisis Picture: Jessica Hill

Tendring Show and Woolpit Steam Rally join a long list of Suffolk and Essex casualties of the lockdown, which includes the Suffolk Show.

Tendring Hundred Farmers’ Club expressed its sadness at the cancellation of the event, which was due to take place on Saturday, July 11.

Show secretary Romany Foster said: “We are extremely sorry to have had to make this decision and it was not one we took lightly. We have been monitoring the news and government advice continually, but as the situation has unfolded we felt we had no alternative but to cancel this year’s show.”

Visitors enjoy the Woolpit Steam Rally. Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM/RMG PHOTOGRAPHY Visitors enjoy the Woolpit Steam Rally. Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM/RMG PHOTOGRAPHY

The team was “naturally very disappointed”, she said, but “fully understand” the government’s guidance to cancel large public gatherings and national events to help reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.

“The safety and wellbeing of our staff, volunteers, competitors, exhibitors, visitors and contractors is paramount.”

The annual non-profit show, which welcomes hundreds of local exhibitors, performers and attractions, has only had to cancel a handful of times since it began in 1899 - during World Wars and more recently because of the foot-and-mouth outbreak in 2001.

Romany added: “Over the next few weeks, we will contact our traders, sponsors, suppliers, and exhibitors. We will now focus all of our attention on making our 2021 show the best show to date. We would like to thank everyone for their ongoing support of the show and we look forward to welcoming everyone back next year.”

The 2021 Tendring Show will take place on Saturday, July 10.

Woolpit Steam Rally committee also announced this year’s event won’t now go ahead.

“We would like to thank everybody who was planning to support us this year and look forward to welcoming you all back on June 5 and 6, 2021,” the committee said.

Last year’s steam rally raised £17,200 which was distributed between local charities and community groups.

