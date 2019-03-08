Live dairy displays set to take centre-stage at this year's Tendring Show

Tendring Show. Up to 25,000 are expected through the gates at Lawford House Park, near Manningtree, for the Tendring Show. Archant

A live milking parlour is set to greet visitors to this year's Tendring Hundred Show as an Essex dairy farmer takes on the top ceremonial position.

President Philip Smith, of St Osyth, near Clacton-on-Sea, will be bringing The Delights of the Dairy to the celebrated annual show - now in its 104th year - which is expected to bring 20,000 people flocking to Lawford Park, near Manningtree, on Saturday, July 13.

The family show, which was first held in 1899, has become an important date in the local calendar and a unique opportunity to bring rural and urban populations in north Essex and the surrounding area together.

It maintains its strong agricultural heritage with large displays of agricultural machinery and livestock. Philip, who holds the presidency for a year, comes from a family of long-time supporters of the show. He follows in the footsteps of his grandmother, who was president back in 1966, and his father, Andrew, who was awarded the honour in 1992.

Fittingly, the event will focus on dairy themed 'hands-on' activities, including a live milking parlour. "Dairy farming in the eastern region has a proud history. Visitors to the Theme Area at this year's show will have a chance to see first-hand what we do as dairy farmers and the wide variety of dairy products we are responsible for producing and consumers enjoy," said Philip

Will King, newly-appointed chairman of organisers the Tendring Hundred Farmers' Club, said it was "hugely encouraging" that tradestand space had been fully booked since mid-March, creating more than 250 tradestands and exhibitions to visit. It was testament to the popularity of the show, he said.

"It's set to be another great event with lots of new attractions and our team of volunteers are working as hard as ever to prepare the showground for the day," he promised.

This year's event will feature Jason Smyth's quadbike Adrenaline Tour - and the show's first grand parade of livestock class winners for 20 years, and Richard Savory's popular Sheep Show.

In the family theme area, featuring Hasty's Adventure Farm, visitors will be shown how milk and other dairy products are produced.

The food pavilion and street food area will provide a celebration of regional food and local producers with a new-look chef demonstration area.

An Art Show & Lifestyle area is set to welcome regular and new artists to exhibit their work, together with the opportunity to buy anything from bespoke furniture, fabrics and rugs to designer clothes, while the Education Tent will be showcasing the work of more than 30 local schools and institutions.

Main ring displays include new vintage and modern farming machinery displays, the 'Farming on the Move' agricultural machinery show, the fast-moving scurry, hound parade and vintage cars.

Animals on show range from guinea pigs, pigeons, rabbits, sheep, heavy horses to cattle, and the Lawford Park Horse Show will feature a range of classes and competitions.

For details of tickets, go to www.tendringshow.co.uk.