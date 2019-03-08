Video

WATCH - Can you spot yourself at this year's Hadleigh Show?

Five year old Evie Lanham in the young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

It was smiles all round at the 180th Hadleigh Show - as fans of country life from across the region gathered for a day of fun in the sun.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Holly Lutkin in the grand parade with Imogen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Holly Lutkin in the grand parade with Imogen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Hadleigh Show returned for another fun-filled day on Saturday, May 18, with thousands flocking to the ancient Suffolk town to celebrate all aspects of country living.

Gates opened at 8am at Holbecks Park, in Hadleigh, where an estimated 14,000 people were treated to a host of displays featuring cattle, sheep, goats and, of course, the famous Suffolk Punch.

Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Alongside the traditional livestock rings, the show offered a range of family entertainment - from have-a-go archery, to a funfair, art exhibition, cookery demonstrations and treasure hunt.

The popular grand parade took place at 3pm, while young farmers tried their hand at a tug of war later on in the afternoon.

Monster trucks wowed the crowds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Monster trucks wowed the crowds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Once all the animals had enjoyed their moment in the spotlight, prizes were awarded for the best cattle, sheep and goats.

Oliver Pratt, director of this year's show, said it was a "great day" all round.

Highland cattle in the grand parade at Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Highland cattle in the grand parade at Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"It got off to a great start - the weather was a bit cloudy but ended up better than forecast," he said.

"We have a fantastic setting. It was a great day - it's such a big team effort."

Josh Ketley in the young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Josh Ketley in the young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mr Pratt said highlights included meeting the Suffolk horses, who are "always fantastic to look at", and the monster truck display - featuring the massive machines jumping 15ft high over cars.

Visitors were also treated to a display from an impressive Apache helicopter - a first for the Hadleigh Show.

Highland cattle in the grand parade at Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Highland cattle in the grand parade at Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mr Pratt added that the team were pleased to see their new vehicular access route was a success, with the newly-built road helping to ease congestion throughout the day.

Highland cattle in the grand parade at Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Highland cattle in the grand parade at Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ben Ketley came first in the young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ben Ketley came first in the young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ben, Josh and Will Ketley and Charlie Bradshaw in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ben, Josh and Will Ketley and Charlie Bradshaw in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The highlight of the show is always the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The highlight of the show is always the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Holly Lutkin in the grand parade with Imogen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Holly Lutkin in the grand parade with Imogen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The highlight of the show is always the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The highlight of the show is always the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The highlight of the show is always the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The highlight of the show is always the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The highlight of the show is always the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The highlight of the show is always the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The highlight of the show is always the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The highlight of the show is always the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The highlight of the show is always the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The highlight of the show is always the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Donkeys in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Donkeys in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The highlight of the show is always the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The highlight of the show is always the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Grand Parade at Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Grand Parade at Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Grand Parade at Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Grand Parade at Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Donkeys in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Donkeys in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Donkeys in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Donkeys in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Donkeys in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Donkeys in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The grand parade at Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The grand parade at Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stewards have a chat during the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Stewards have a chat during the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

Visitors enjoyed the land train Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Visitors enjoyed the land train Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Visitors enjoyed the land train Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Visitors enjoyed the land train Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Visitors enjoyed the land train Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Visitors enjoyed the land train Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Visitors enjoyed agricultural displays Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Visitors enjoyed agricultural displays Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Olivce and Darcy enjoying an ice cream Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Olivce and Darcy enjoying an ice cream Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sue and Darcy enjoying an ice cream Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sue and Darcy enjoying an ice cream Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There was lots to enjoy at the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN There was lots to enjoy at the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Freddie Perkins in the young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Freddie Perkins in the young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Young handlers class at the show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Young handlers class at the show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ben Ketley in the young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ben Ketley in the young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Freddie Perkins in his young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Freddie Perkins in his young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Five year old Evie Lanhamin the young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Five year old Evie Lanhamin the young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Josh Ketley in the young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Josh Ketley in the young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Chris, Leo and Katherine Davies Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Chris, Leo and Katherine Davies Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Monster trucks wowed the crowds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Monster trucks wowed the crowds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sheep in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sheep in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sharon Morten in the grand parade with Black Beauty Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sharon Morten in the grand parade with Black Beauty Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN