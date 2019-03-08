Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50
Video

WATCH - Can you spot yourself at this year's Hadleigh Show?

PUBLISHED: 20:44 18 May 2019 | UPDATED: 20:54 18 May 2019

Five year old Evie Lanham in the young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Five year old Evie Lanham in the young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

It was smiles all round at the 180th Hadleigh Show - as fans of country life from across the region gathered for a day of fun in the sun.

Holly Lutkin in the grand parade with Imogen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHolly Lutkin in the grand parade with Imogen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Hadleigh Show returned for another fun-filled day on Saturday, May 18, with thousands flocking to the ancient Suffolk town to celebrate all aspects of country living.

Gates opened at 8am at Holbecks Park, in Hadleigh, where an estimated 14,000 people were treated to a host of displays featuring cattle, sheep, goats and, of course, the famous Suffolk Punch.

Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Alongside the traditional livestock rings, the show offered a range of family entertainment - from have-a-go archery, to a funfair, art exhibition, cookery demonstrations and treasure hunt.

The popular grand parade took place at 3pm, while young farmers tried their hand at a tug of war later on in the afternoon.

Monster trucks wowed the crowds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMonster trucks wowed the crowds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Once all the animals had enjoyed their moment in the spotlight, prizes were awarded for the best cattle, sheep and goats.

Oliver Pratt, director of this year's show, said it was a "great day" all round.

Highland cattle in the grand parade at Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHighland cattle in the grand parade at Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"It got off to a great start - the weather was a bit cloudy but ended up better than forecast," he said.

"We have a fantastic setting. It was a great day - it's such a big team effort."

Josh Ketley in the young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJosh Ketley in the young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mr Pratt said highlights included meeting the Suffolk horses, who are "always fantastic to look at", and the monster truck display - featuring the massive machines jumping 15ft high over cars.

Visitors were also treated to a display from an impressive Apache helicopter - a first for the Hadleigh Show.

Highland cattle in the grand parade at Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHighland cattle in the grand parade at Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mr Pratt added that the team were pleased to see their new vehicular access route was a success, with the newly-built road helping to ease congestion throughout the day.

Highland cattle in the grand parade at Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHighland cattle in the grand parade at Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ben Ketley came first in the young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBen Ketley came first in the young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ben, Josh and Will Ketley and Charlie Bradshaw in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBen, Josh and Will Ketley and Charlie Bradshaw in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The highlight of the show is always the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe highlight of the show is always the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Holly Lutkin in the grand parade with Imogen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHolly Lutkin in the grand parade with Imogen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The highlight of the show is always the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe highlight of the show is always the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The highlight of the show is always the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe highlight of the show is always the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The highlight of the show is always the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe highlight of the show is always the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The highlight of the show is always the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe highlight of the show is always the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The highlight of the show is always the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe highlight of the show is always the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Donkeys in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDonkeys in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSuffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The highlight of the show is always the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe highlight of the show is always the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Grand Parade at Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Grand Parade at Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Grand Parade at Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Grand Parade at Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Donkeys in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDonkeys in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Donkeys in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDonkeys in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Donkeys in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDonkeys in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The grand parade at Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe grand parade at Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSuffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSuffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSuffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSuffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSuffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSuffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSuffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSuffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSuffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stewards have a chat during the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNStewards have a chat during the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

Visitors enjoyed the land train Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNVisitors enjoyed the land train Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Visitors enjoyed the land train Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNVisitors enjoyed the land train Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Visitors enjoyed the land train Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNVisitors enjoyed the land train Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Visitors enjoyed agricultural displays Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNVisitors enjoyed agricultural displays Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Olivce and Darcy enjoying an ice cream Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNOlivce and Darcy enjoying an ice cream Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sue and Darcy enjoying an ice cream Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSue and Darcy enjoying an ice cream Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There was lots to enjoy at the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThere was lots to enjoy at the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Freddie Perkins in the young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFreddie Perkins in the young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Young handlers class at the show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNYoung handlers class at the show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ben Ketley in the young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBen Ketley in the young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Freddie Perkins in his young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFreddie Perkins in his young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Five year old Evie Lanhamin the young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFive year old Evie Lanhamin the young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Josh Ketley in the young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJosh Ketley in the young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThousands of visitors enjoyed the Hadleigh Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Chris, Leo and Katherine Davies Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChris, Leo and Katherine Davies Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Monster trucks wowed the crowds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMonster trucks wowed the crowds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sheep in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSheep in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sharon Morten in the grand parade with Black Beauty Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSharon Morten in the grand parade with Black Beauty Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sharon Morten and Holly Lutkin in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSharon Morten and Holly Lutkin in the grand parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Are you smarter than an 11-year-old? Take our SATs quiz

School pupils in Suffolk and north Essex have been taking their SATs exams this week Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Are you smarter than an 11-year-old? Take our SATs quiz

School pupils in Suffolk and north Essex have been taking their SATs exams this week Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Motorcyclist seriously hurt after crash on country road

The collision happened on the B1077 (Aspall Road) at the junction with Bellwell Lane Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

We’re not kidding – Police receive several calls about goats on the A12

There are reports of goats on the A12 Picture: PAUL CARVER / CITZENSIDE.COM

WATCH – Can you spot yourself at this year’s Hadleigh Show?

Five year old Evie Lanham in the young handlers class Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Witches v Wolverhampton Wolves... Big meeting preview

Danny King leads Jack Holder (white helmet) and Richie Worrall in heat 11 against Poole on Thursday night. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘We’re devastated’ – Popular village post office to close

Dedham Post Office, which is housed inside Dedham Pharmacy, is shutting its doors. The pharmacy will remain open Picture: SUPPLIED BY MANDEEP SANDHU
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists