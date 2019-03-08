Farms across Suffolk and Essex invite public in for Open Farm Sunday

Alec Liharev tasting a strawberry during Open Farm Sunday 2018 at Tiptree fruit farm Picture: IAN CLARK Wilkin & Son

Hundreds of farms, including across Suffolk and Essex, will be taking part in Open Farm Sunday on June 9.

The popular event, organised by Linking Environment And Farming (LEAF), involves individual farmers opening their gates and inviting the public in to see what they do.

They include Scarff Farms at Combs, Stowmarket; Suffolk Farmhouse Cheeses at Creeting St Mary, Stowmarket; Lindsey Lodge Farm, Lindsey, near Ipswich; Oak House Farm, Sproughton; Valley Farm Equestrian Centre, Wickham Market; Hunts Hall, Pebmarsh, Halstead; Fiveways Fruit Farm, Stanway, Colchester; Thorington Farm, Saxmundham, and Wilkin and Sons, Tiptree.

Tiptree Jams will be holding trailer rides to its strawberry fields, with tastings of strawberries and jams. It will also be hosting a display by Stow Maries, a World War I military airfield. Visit farmsunday.org for details.