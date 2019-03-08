Tribute to 'much loved' Suffolk gardening conference organiser

John Dyter at the SAA gardening conference 2019 Picture: SAA SAA

A much-loved green-fingered Suffolk Show stalwart has been recognised at a gardening event run by show organisers the Suffolk Agricultural Association (SAA).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The charity presented John Dyter - senior steward of the flower show for 17 years from 1993 to 2009 who has been involved with the Suffolk Show for 50 years - with a certificate and woodland garden calendar in recognition of his contribution at its eight biennial gardening conference, which he has organised since its launch in 2005.

At this year's show, John also created a woodland garden dedicated to SAA president Stephen Miles, himself a flower show stalwart.

You may also want to watch:

MORE - Bruce's 2020 vision for next year's Suffolk Show

Around 260 delegates attended the event - entitled 'The Glory of the Garden' - on November 7 at Trinity Park, Ipswich.

Attendee Ruth Goudy, of Kiln Farm Nursery, said John was "much loved and respected".

Speakers included Richard Bisgrove, who charted the history of gardens from the time of the Assyrians, Gardeners' World presenter Stephen Lacey, Tim Richardson, who offered a tour of Cambridge College Gardens, and Bunny Guinness, who gave delegates an insight into Highgrove and the gardening methods Prince Charles uses there. The event was supported by Alitex Greenhouses and Conservatories and Suffolk Gardens Trust.