E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk to stage ‘drive-in’ harvest festival service

PUBLISHED: 15:21 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:56 10 September 2020

Bishop of Dunwich Mike Harrison and Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, Martin Seeley.

Bishop of Dunwich Mike Harrison and Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, Martin Seeley.

© Keith Mindham Photography

Suffolk’s showpiece harvest festival celebration is set to move from the grandeur of St Edmundsbury Cathedral to the outdoor home of the Suffolk Show this year.

The Suffolk 'trinity' of a Suffolk Punch horse, Red Poll bull and Suffolk Sheep standing guard at the gates of Trinity Park in Ipswich Picture: SAAThe Suffolk 'trinity' of a Suffolk Punch horse, Red Poll bull and Suffolk Sheep standing guard at the gates of Trinity Park in Ipswich Picture: SAA

With problems hosting the service in a confined space due to the coronavirus crisis, it will be brought instead to a farmers’ field with a “drive-in” service on the Trinity Park showground in Ipswich.

Suffolk Young Farmers is organising the “track-and-trace” event, which will be by invitation-only and limited to 200 people due to restrictions. Service-goers will remain in their vehicles, which will be arranged in a graduated semi-circles with an ‘aisle’ down the centre.

MORE – ‘World-first’ tomato greenhouses nearing completion

Suffolk Young Farmers co-ordinator Jenny Maskell – who has been planning the event with Lightwave Rural Chaplain Graham Miles – said she had been “astounded” by the help and support they had received, which had been “unbelievable”.

Thsi year's Suffolk Show was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic Picture: LUCY TAYLORThsi year's Suffolk Show was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

“I feel it is more important than ever this year to do something and came up with the idea of a drive through harvest festival,” she said.

Among the clergy in attendance will be Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich Martin Seeley and Dean of St Edmundsbury Joe Hawes. A socially-distanced band will replace the choir.

There will be the usual collection of food and cash to help food banks across Suffolk, with gifts being presented to the altar on a tractor and trailer. A combine harvester is set to provide a pulpit. It is hoped to continue the agricultural theme with a plough, a drill and an assortment of tractors.

You may also want to watch:

Along with host the Suffolk Agricultural Association, the National Farmers’ Union has also offered its support for the service, which takes place on Sunday, October 4, with gates opening from 1pm.

“Local farmers and business are supporting us with either donations to cover the costs involved, machinery and equipment or doing whatever they can to help,” said Jenny.

David Nunn, chairman of the Suffolk Agricultural Association (SAA), said they were looking forward to welcoming worshippers to the event.

“The SAA at Trinity Park is delighted to be the venue for this innovative idea from our young farmers who always inspire us with their creative ideas and willingness to give their time for good causes,” he said.

Sally Gaze, Archdeacon for Rural Mission for the Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, said: “It is so exciting to be able to work with Young Farmers Club on creating a drive in harvest festival at the showground ”

Suffolk National Farmers’ Union county adviser Charles Hesketh said the NFU fully supported Suffolk Young Farmers in marking the harvest celebrations in an innovative way.

“We look forward to being able to join Suffolk Young Farmers and see the community come together on the day during what is such a difficult time for many.”

If you are interested in attending the event, email Jenny Maskell, who will be holding any spare tickets, at office@suffolkyfc.com.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Drink-drive carer caught five times the limit in car with ‘cling film’ window

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team posted photos of Mariusz Kawanski's car and breathalyser reading on Twitter Picture: @NSRAPT/TWITTER

Second worker at Ipswich B&M store tests positive for coronavirus while on leave

The B&M store in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Northern section of East Suffolk line closed for a week at end of October

East Suffolk Line trains from Ipswich will only travel as far as Saxmundham for a week at the end of October. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk only getting 1 in 6 pneumonia vaccines needed amid global shortage

Pneumonia and Covid-19 symptoms can be similar, but the pneumonia jabs do not vaccinate against coronavirus. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

New road opened in Ipswich named after ‘forgotten’ Czech poet

Czech ambassador Libor Secka, Ipswich Deputy Mayor Jane Riley, and councillor Martin Cook at the naming of Ivan Blatny Close on the Ribbans Park development in Ipswich. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND