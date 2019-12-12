Only the best brickwork and views for man of substance who wielded power over farm tenants

A house that was one the home of a Victorian farm bailiff is being put up for sale - having retained many of the extra features appropriate to a man of his stature.

Henry and Emily Sandover's home - Red House, at Grange Road, Wickham Skeith, near Eye - still contains some of its original features, including tiled and timber flooring, panelled doors and cast iron fireplaces as well as outbuildings.

"As befitting a Victorian farm bailiff who had power to hire and fire his master's tenants, Henry Sandover had a house with the best brickwork, a stained glass window and one of the finest views in Wickham Skeith.

He also had a dutiful wife Emily who attended the dairy and fowls. Their personal hygiene would have been questionable though because their handsome home was devoid of the comforts of a bathroom," explained agent Adella Lithman.

The Sandovers were known to have been living at Red House in 1891 as they were on the census at that time.

Henry is said to have worn a woollen jacket and leather gaiters and always wore a hat.

Historically, Wickham Skeith is reported to be one of the last places to stop ducking witches in the village pond.

The home now includes modern features including a kitchen, central heating and double glazing, says property agents Harrison Edge, which is offering it for sale with a price tag of £435k.

A bathroom was added 76 years later when it was sold in 1959 for £1,500. Since then the property has retained its unspoiled views, no close neighbours, farming connections and evolved into a north Suffolk "statement home", she said.

The three-bedroomed home, with a study, also comes with a traditional pond.