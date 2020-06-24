E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Simply incredible’ farm draws more than one million bees

PUBLISHED: 05:00 25 June 2020

A bumblebee at Dingley Dell Picture: MARK HAYWARD

A bumblebee at Dingley Dell Picture: MARK HAYWARD

Mark Hayward

A Suffolk pig farm is alive with the sound of bees – after attracting more than a million of the vital pollinators.

From left, Mark and Paul Hayward in their wild flowers Picture: MARK HAYWARDFrom left, Mark and Paul Hayward in their wild flowers Picture: MARK HAYWARD

Bumblebees are in steep decline across Europe – and environmentalists fear they could face mass extinction.

But farming brothers Paul and Mark Hayward, of Dingley Dell Pork in Campsea Ashe, near Wickham Market, decided to do their bit to reverse the trend by planting out large swathes of the farm with wild flowers to attract them.

MORE – Popular attraction set for relaunch after three months in lockdown

Now a big bee count under the UK Pollinator Monitoring Scheme (PoMS) has revealed there are around 1,186,300 bumblebees on the brothers’ farm – and their incredible feat has attracted praise from environmental groups.

“This was our target when we started – to grow enough nectar to feed a million bees on a single day,” said third generation farmer Mark.

Grace Hayward carrying out a survey of bee numbers on the farm Picture: MARK HAYWARDGrace Hayward carrying out a survey of bee numbers on the farm Picture: MARK HAYWARD

“We are acutely aware that bees are under threat from modern farming methods and that East Anglia is one of the worst offenders for bee foraging diversity.

You may also want to watch:

“Every third bite of food you eat can be attributed to pollinators and we wanted to create an operation on our farm that did not push nature out but rather embraced it – as a central part of our eco system and our food cycle.”

Mark’s eldest daughter Grace, 18, took a leading role in the bee count, which involved marking out square metre patch of land and counting first number of flowers in the patch and then the bees feeding there over a one minute period.

Pigs living alongside fields of phacelia at Dingley Dell Pork Picture: MARK HAYWARDPigs living alongside fields of phacelia at Dingley Dell Pork Picture: MARK HAYWARD

The team carried out counts in different flower mixes with a high of 19 bees counted in the phacelia which the brothers had planted.

These figures were then multiplied by the land space for each type of flower mix to give an estimate of the total number of insects feeding.

Gill Perkins, chief executive of the Bumblebee Conservation Trust said: “Nobody has done anything of this scale before and the point that should be made here is how committed Mark and Paul are to ensuring that their farm is pollinator-friendly. Their commitment and passion for protecting bumblebees has to be applauded. And what they have done here is truly exceptional.”

Philip Lymbery, chief executive of Compassion in World Farming, said the farmers’ efforts had been “simply incredible”. “I’ve visited Dingley Dell and applaud Mark and Paul Hayward for their enthusiasm and commitment to animal welfare and the environment.”

A bee on phacelia at Dingley Dell site Picture: MARK HAYWARDA bee on phacelia at Dingley Dell site Picture: MARK HAYWARD

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Lambert stepped aside and Roy went crazy... I’m still traumatised’ - former Town striker Bent on ex-boss Keane

Former Ipswich Town striker Darren Bent has recalled an incident at Aston Villa in 2014 involving current Town boss Paul Lambert and ex-Blues manager Roy Keane. Picture; PA

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Lambert stepped aside and Roy went crazy... I’m still traumatised’ - former Town striker Bent on ex-boss Keane

Former Ipswich Town striker Darren Bent has recalled an incident at Aston Villa in 2014 involving current Town boss Paul Lambert and ex-Blues manager Roy Keane. Picture; PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Port detainees kept too long in poor conditions, watchdog report finds

The holding room at Felixstowe pictured during an unannounced inspection Picture: HMI PRISONS

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man falls from balcony in Ipswich

A murder investigation has been launched after a man fell from three storeys to his death in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

POTY, best goal, biggest disappointment and bizarre moment - Town’s end-of-season awards

Ipswich Town's season ended in disappointment. Picture: ARCHANT

There’s nothing trivial about allowing some ‘fun’ activities in lockdown

Tranmer House from the mounds at Sutton Hoo. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Man facing trial over £100,000 Southwold cannabis factory

The discovery was made in Southwold last March Picture: LUCY TAYLOR