E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglian vineyards toast unsung heroes of coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 17:04 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 19 May 2020

Free bottles of wine will be offered up to unsung heroes of the coronavirus crisis at #EastAnglianWineNight on May 22 Picture: IAN EVANS

Free bottles of wine will be offered up to unsung heroes of the coronavirus crisis at #EastAnglianWineNight on May 22 Picture: IAN EVANS

Archant

Vineyards across the region are set to raise a glass to heroes of the coronavirus pandemic – by sending them a free bottle of local wine.

Pinot Meurnier grapes at Tuffon Hall Vineyard Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPinot Meurnier grapes at Tuffon Hall Vineyard Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wine drinkers are invited to come together at 7pm on Friday, May 22, as vineyards ask them to nominate an #unsunghero who has gone above and beyond during the pandemic, but might not have had the recognition they deserved.

Each vineyard will post an invitation on their social media platforms to customers to find out from them who deserves a bottle of East Anglian wine which will then be delivered locally.

MORE – Stockbrokers and film producers among new intake for ‘Vine Army’

From the names posted on social media platforms six names will be drawn by each vineyard from a hat and the #unsung heroes across East Anglia will be delivered a bottle of wine to say thank you.

Tuffon Hall VineyardTuffon Hall Vineyard

Wine growers across the region have felt the full economic force of the pandemic, with their on-trade sales to the hospitality sector collapsing overnight.

But vineyards have been fighting back by going online to drive direct sales to consumers.

As a result, most wine producers in East Anglia have seen a 100% upturn in retail sales, says regional wine body WineGB East Anglia.

You may also want to watch:

Wines grown in the East Anglian region include well-known grape varieties such as Bacchus, Pinot Noir and Chardonnay and some more obscure varieties such as Madeline Angevine, Solaris and Huxelrebe.

WineGB East Anglia chairman Laura Robinson said: “We are delighted to be hosting #EastAnglianWineNight on May 22.

“It provides a focal point for our vineyards to connect with their loyal customers, who are sustaining our businesses throughout this crisis.”

Before the lockdown, vineyard customers had been visiting the region’s “stunning” vineyards in ever increasing numbers and purchasing wines at their cellar doors, she said.

But during lockdown this had not been possible.

“Wine tastings have gone virtual through Zoom or delivered via Facebook live and other social media platforms, and sales are online or via drive-in wine shops,” she said.

“The #EnglishWineNight initiative is a way of interacting directly but remotely with our customers and saying thank you for buying local during this difficult time.”

ubscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live. Or visit our Facebook page or link to our daily podcast here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Pair freed after car lands upside down in field quarter mile from road

A farmer assisted police by lifting the damaged car to the nearby road using machinery. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Pair freed after car lands upside down in field quarter mile from road

A farmer assisted police by lifting the damaged car to the nearby road using machinery. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Young people dispersed following outdoor parties

Police were called out twice within the space of eight hours to disperse groups of young people from the North Denes area of Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Foxhall Road closure lifted by Suffolk Highways

Foxhall Recycling Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

NHS worker among the 75 special constables working 7,000 hours to help police during lockdown

Shaun Wade, Bradley Congalton, Hazel Wenden and Haydn Stephens, who all volunteer as special constables for Suffolk police Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

East Anglian vineyards toast unsung heroes of coronavirus crisis

Free bottles of wine will be offered up to unsung heroes of the coronavirus crisis at #EastAnglianWineNight on May 22 Picture: IAN EVANS

Ipswich woman requires hospital treatment after street purse snatching

A woman was left requiring hospital treatment after her purse was snatched in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24