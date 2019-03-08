Partly Cloudy

'Rare' sale of woodland near Suffolk coast expected to attract strong interest

PUBLISHED: 06:00 15 June 2019

Woodley Wood on the Shotley Peninsula is up for sale Picture: KEVIN SNELL

Woodley Wood on the Shotley Peninsula is up for sale Picture: KEVIN SNELL

Kevin Snell

An aptly-named pocket of ancient woodland close to a Suffolk beauty spot has gone on the market with a guide price of £300K.

Woodley Wood on the Shotley Peninsula is up for sale Picture: TOM CLOVERWoodley Wood on the Shotley Peninsula is up for sale Picture: TOM CLOVER

Woodley Wood, at Coxhall Road on the Shotley peninsula, is believed to date back to the 17th century.

The 30 acre plot, made up of mixed broadleaf and conifer trees of various ages and maturity, lies near Alton Water and the River Orwell.

The parcel, which is being sold through Savills, is classified as Ancient Semi Natural Woodland (ASNW) and is surrounded by agricultural land. It forms part of an ecologically important area of historic woodlands.

The site is subject to an Ancient Woodland Management Plan which has helped with its continued restoration and environmental value.

Savills agent Tom Clover said: "Smaller woodlands such as this are rare, often once in a lifetime opportunities - even more so in such a desirable location.

"It's the perfect chance for amenity buyers to own an attractive piece of English countryside with varied ecosystems and biodiversity but also - subject to the correct planning permissions - to launch some type of recreational area or enterprise in outdoor pursuits, particularly given how close the woodland is to Alton Water and the River Orwell."

Work on the woodland has included reducing conifer canopy cover though regular and targeted thinning, coppicing of sweet chestnut, deer control, habitat enhancement and encouragement of diversity of species to safeguard against disease.

The plantation is not subject to any agri-environment or woodland grant schemes and the sale includes all sporting, mineral and timber rights.

"As a minimum an ASNW is required to have been established in or before the 1600s and they are among the most biodiverse areas of land in the UK, with their protection and continued management of great importance," said Mr Clover.

"Woodland of this type has sold very well in the past and the market remains strong, with values ranging between £8,000-£12,000 an acre. Two recent sales in a similar location achieved a premium price and we're expecting to see a similarly high level of interest."

