Celebrated Suffolk steam tractor rally marks centenary of 'the Junior'

PUBLISHED: 14:25 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:25 12 May 2019

The International Junior Tractor is celebrating the centenary this year of its arrival in the UK at the Lincoln Tractor trials in 1919. To celebrate, WoolpitSteam Rally has 13 of the machines currently booked to attend from around the country Picture: DAVID SEELEY

David Seeley

A centenary celebration of the UK arrival of a celebrated Chicago-built tractor is set to take place in Suffolk in June.

The 2019 Woolpit Steam Rally, which takes place on June 1 and 2, will welcome at least 13 International Junior Tractors from all over the country.

The machines were built from 1918 to 1922 at the International Harvester Tractor Works in Illinois, and became known as the Junior in England. The first ones arrived at the Lincoln Tractor Trials in 1919.

The steam rally - which takes place at Warren Farm, Wetherden - last year raised £14k for local charities and community groups.

Peter Everson, of the Woolpit Steam Rally Committee, said: "What makes Woolpit Steam different from many other shows is the organisers' desire to present to the public historic and rare machinery not normally seen on display.

"This encourages the true enthusiast to travel from all parts of the country, but equally captures the imagination of the casual visitor."

The rally, probably best known for its selection of rare and unusual veteran tractors, is this year expected to feature around 20 pre-1930 tractors. A further 70 tractors built before 1965 will also be on show.

Twelve full-size steam vehicles include examples of showman's engines, road rollers, lorries and even a steam car.

More than 80 stationary engines will help bring the sense of a bygone eras alive, driving an array of mills, pumps and other machinery, together with a wood sawing display.

The show will also feature vintage cars, motorcycles, commercial and military vehicles, and a number of models and displays, as well as more than 50 craft, trade and auto jumble stalls. There will also be hot and cold food, licensed bar and ice creams.

A traditional fun fair including steam gallopers, dodgems and side stalls, together with Punch & Judy and a full ring programme on both days.

Gates are open from 9am to 5pm both days and admission is adults £6 Saturday and £7 Sunday, children £2 either day. Car parking is free and the show is accessible from Junction 47a on the A14 eastbound, or Junction 49 westbound.

The event takes place at Warren Farm, IP14 3JX, by kind permission of R & P Baker. Visit www.woolpit-steam.org.uk for more.

