Three-day eventing world champion visits Writtle University College

Ros Canter at Burghley Picture: STEVE NEWMAN (C) Julia Shearwood Photography 2016

A horse-riding champion is set to visit the Essex land college where two of her horses were bred.

Three-day eventing world champion Ros Canter will be showing her skills at Writtle University College (WUC) in Chelmsford, where her horses were bred at its successful Lordships Stud.

Writtle said it was "delighted" at the visit, which takes place on Wednesday, January 29.

She will be accompanied by her internationally renowned coach, Caroline Moore FBHS. The experienced equestrians will showcase their skills at two events.

Between 9am and 4pm ticket holders are invited to observe Ros' and Caroline's coaching sessions as they place a series of riders and horses - with a range of experience - through their paces.

From 7pm to 10pm, Ros will show the skills that won her the 'World Champion' individual title at the World Equestrian Games in 2018, and allowed the British Eventing Team to scoop up a gold.

Using a range of horses, she and Caroline will demonstrate the popular Training To Win programme in one of Writtle University College's large indoor arenas, which will have been outfitted with grandstand seating.

Vice-chancellor Professor Tim Middleton said: "We're delighted to welcome Ros Canter, Caroline Moore and their team to Writtle University College's specialist equine campus. We have a very special link with Ros, as she rides two horses bred at our on-campus Lordships Stud: Lordships Parc Royale and Lordships Graffalo. We look forward to introducing Ros, Caroline and our visitors to WUC's extensive facilities."

Visitors to the event can gain Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points, accredited by The Pony Club and British Eventing if required. Hot and cold food will be available to purchase throughout the day and during the demonstration's interval.

Visitors can shop for equine-related items at the on-campus retail fair.

Tickets are available at www.writtle.ac.uk/roscanter. Places are limited so early booking is advised. To view the coaching sessions is £15, the evening demonstration is £25 and combination tickets to both events are priced at £35.