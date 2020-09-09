Pizza Hut to close 29 restaurants across UK

This image shows one in Ipswich but it is not yet known whether this site will be affected by the closures.

Fast food chain Pizza Hut, with outlets across Suffolk, has revealed closures which will put 450 jobs at risk.

It said it is negotiating a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) restructuring deal after it faced “significant disruption” from the pandemic.

The Pizza Hut Restaurants group said it has put forward the proposals as “sales are not expected to fully bounce back until well into 2021” despite a quick and safe reopening of sites.

It has two restaurants in Ipswich, one in Bury St Edmunds and also in Lowestoft. It is not yet known which restaurants will close.

The measures aim to protect about 5,000 jobs across its remaining restaurants, totalling 244, as well as the “longevity” of the business, it said.

It follows rival Pizza Express’s announcement that it will shut 73 restaurants with 1,100 job losses after its own CVA deal was approved by creditors.