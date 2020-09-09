E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Pizza Hut to close 29 restaurants across UK

PUBLISHED: 15:42 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:42 09 September 2020

Pizza Hut has announced it is closing 29 restaurants across the UK. This image shows one in Ipswich but it is not yet known whether this site will be affected by the closures. Pic: Archant

Pizza Hut has announced it is closing 29 restaurants across the UK. This image shows one in Ipswich but it is not yet known whether this site will be affected by the closures. Pic: Archant

Archant

Fast food chain Pizza Hut, with outlets across Suffolk, has revealed closures which will put 450 jobs at risk.

It said it is negotiating a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) restructuring deal after it faced “significant disruption” from the pandemic.

The Pizza Hut Restaurants group said it has put forward the proposals as “sales are not expected to fully bounce back until well into 2021” despite a quick and safe reopening of sites.

You may also want to watch:

It has two restaurants in Ipswich, one in Bury St Edmunds and also in Lowestoft. It is not yet known which restaurants will close.

The measures aim to protect about 5,000 jobs across its remaining restaurants, totalling 244, as well as the “longevity” of the business, it said.

It follows rival Pizza Express’s announcement that it will shut 73 restaurants with 1,100 job losses after its own CVA deal was approved by creditors.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town sign former Bournemouth and Wimbledon goalkeeper

Ipswich Town have signed young goalkeeper Albert White on a free transfer. Picture: ITFC

Should children celebrate trick or treat during coronavirus pandemic?

Trick or treaters - but should the Halloween custom be cancelled this year? Picture GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Pizza Hut to close 29 restaurants across UK

Pizza Hut has announced it is closing 29 restaurants across the UK. This image shows one in Ipswich but it is not yet known whether this site will be affected by the closures. Pic: Archant

Fashion chain New Look could face liquidation

New Look could face liquidation after the firm failed to secure a buyer. Pic: New Look