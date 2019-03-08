Essex pub named one of the best places to watch Women's World Cup

Have you been struggling to find the perfect pub to cheer on England's Lionesses' quest to finally bring football home?

Well, the solution may be closer than you think.

As England roars through to the quarter finals and anticipation builds that this could finally be the year, a Colchester pub has been named as one of the best places in the country to watch the Women's World Cup.

The Fat Cat, in Butt Road, has been shortlisted by The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) as part of its Summer of Pub campaign.

Last year's World Cup helped boost business for the pub trade.

And now CAMRA is teaming up with the 'Change the Channel' initiative to highlight where and when the Women's World Cup is being shown.

Abigail Newton, CAMRA's national vice chairman, said: "We know that football is good news for pubs and last year's World Cup provided a much-needed boost for the trade as a whole.

"We would like to see the Women's World Cup match that success this year and are encouraging pubs to screen the games and viewers to tune in over the match weeks."

She added: "In addition, we think this is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the incredibly important role that women play in the beer industry.

"We are therefore releasing interviews with female movers and shakers each week to demonstrate their impact and ensure that women's voices and games are heard across the industry."

Other pubs shortlisted by CAMRA include Temple Brew House in London, Beer Nouveau in Manchester and Red Lion UAB in Birmingham.

A Change the Channel spokeswoman added: "There is a serious lack of air-time given to women's sport in the UK and yet people really want to watch women play.

"So to help generate more coverage, we have been asking pubs and bars to change the TV channel and show the Women's World Cup, knowing that greater visibility enables more girls and women to see and experience the benefits of sport.

"We have got loads of venues on board so far with some even offering free drinks."