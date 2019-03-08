Half-term boost for Stansted flights

Stanstead Airport: Aircraft arriving at the busy Essex airport.

Stansted Airport saw more 1.87 million passengers pass through the airport in February, an increase of 8.2% over the same month in 2018.

Ken O'Toole, chief executive of London Stansted Airport.

The growth in passenger numbers was boosted by the school half-term holidays with many families heading to the ski slopes of France and Italy, or jetting off to catch some winter sun with destinations including Dubai, Tenerife and Barcelona recording the strongest growth in the month.

The moving annual total for the 12 months ending February 2019 was up 8.6% on the previous year with 28.27 million passengers using London Stansted.

Stansted Airport chief executive Ken O’Toole, said: “London Stansted’s extensive route network of over 200 destinations continues to drive passenger growth with more people than ever choosing the airport as they head off on holiday, or as their entry getaway to the UK when visiting London and the East of England.

“We are committed to providing even more choice for passengers by adding more routes, flight frequencies and attracting new airlines in the months and years ahead to maximise the significant national and regional benefits of our available runway capacity.

“Also, with the summer flying season set to start at the end of the month, and the Easter holidays fast approaching, we are fully focused on ensuring our facilities and people are ready and prepared to welcome even more passengers to Stansted and deliver the best possible airport experience.”