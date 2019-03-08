Proposed Felixstowe adult shop 'only selling lingerie', insists manager

The Love Shack will open in place of The Waffle Shack in Felixstowe

The manager of a Felixstowe cafe has pledged it will become an adult boutique after he was told he could no longer run it as a waffle shop.

The Love Shack would replace the Waffle Shack in Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe

The Waffle Shack in Undercliff Road West, run by 68-year-old leaseholder Peter Majoram, was forced to close after the building's owners said food could not be sold on the premises.

Mr Majoram is now pushing ahead with plans for The Love Shack - an adult-themed shop in place of the cafe - and insists the change is necessary.

"I got the letter from the freeholder of the property confirming I would not be allowed to change the deed for the Waffle Shack and it would no longer be a cafe," said Mr Majoram.

"So I'm opening the Love Shack instead.

Love Shack manager Peter Majoram was told by freeholders the premises could no longer be used as a cafe, so it is now rebranding as a lingerie shop

"It's got to happen, I've got to make money here somehow.

"I really don't know what else to put in there.

"I had the letter from the council telling me if I open a sex shop I'll need a licence that will be £2,000 just to apply for, but this won't be a sex shop.

"They can come and check it out for themselves. It's just a lingerie shop.

In the letter sent to Mr Majoram on October 22, the council said the licence would be needed for any business "which consists of a significant degree" of selling or hiring sex articles or anything that encourages sexual activity or the acts of force and restraint associated with sex.

On October 31 an East Suffolk Council spokesman said: "At the time of writing to Mr Marjoram, it was unclear what type of products he intended to sell in his shop and our letter clearly states he may require a sex establishment licence, depending on what he proposes to sell.

"If his intention is to only sell clothing, he does not require a licence."

Pictures posted from outside the building show mannequins displaying lingerie items and what appear to be Japanese-inspired fancy dress costumes.

He added: "You can go in so many shops and see mannequins wearing bras and knickers.

"To be honest, from the response I've received I think the Love Shack will make more money than the Waffle Shack anyway."

Public reaction to the news of The Love shack has been mixed - some people are glad to see the property will not sit vacant on the seafront, while others such as county councillor Graham Newman have described the decision as "pretty poor show".

It remains unknown when the new shop will open.