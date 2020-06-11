E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fenwick’s department store reopening

PUBLISHED: 10:17 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:17 11 June 2020

Fenwick's will open in Colchester's High Street on June 15 for the first time since lockdown started in March Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fenwick's will open in Colchester's High Street on June 15 for the first time since lockdown started in March Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Colchester’s Fenwick’s department store will open as the country’s shops get back to business on June 15.

The department store has new 'covid-secure' one-way systems and a 'no-touching' policy in place Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe department store has new 'covid-secure' one-way systems and a 'no-touching' policy in place Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The high street mainstay – formerly Williams and Griffin – had to close its doors at the start of the coronavirus lockdown in March, but will now open to the public from Monday with a raft of changes to keep customers safe.

Only the main High Street entrance will be accessible and one-way systems have been rolled out across all floors, with spaces for customers to browse without stopping other people.

Hand sanitiser will be available throughout the shop and staff will be wearing visors or stood behind screens.

There will also be a ‘no touching’ policy in place, with toys no longer on display and larger items like furniture or prams cleaned by staff after use.

Some toilets will be accessible, changing rooms will remain shut, no beauty treatments will be available and neither the Carluccio’s restaurant nor Caffe Nero coffee shop will be serving food or drinks.

A statement from Fenwick’s says: “We look forward to opening our doors as soon as the government permits.

“We’re working towards opening all of our stores, including Colchester, on June 15, provided that there are no government changes.”

Items can still be returned in person and, due to the lockdown, items bought from February 21 onwards can be returned up to 28 days after reopening.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

