Fenwick's will open in Colchester's High Street on June 15 for the first time since lockdown started in March Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Colchester’s Fenwick’s department store will open as the country’s shops get back to business on June 15.

The department store has new 'covid-secure' one-way systems and a 'no-touching' policy in place Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The department store has new 'covid-secure' one-way systems and a 'no-touching' policy in place Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The high street mainstay – formerly Williams and Griffin – had to close its doors at the start of the coronavirus lockdown in March, but will now open to the public from Monday with a raft of changes to keep customers safe.

Only the main High Street entrance will be accessible and one-way systems have been rolled out across all floors, with spaces for customers to browse without stopping other people.

Hand sanitiser will be available throughout the shop and staff will be wearing visors or stood behind screens.

There will also be a ‘no touching’ policy in place, with toys no longer on display and larger items like furniture or prams cleaned by staff after use.

Some toilets will be accessible, changing rooms will remain shut, no beauty treatments will be available and neither the Carluccio’s restaurant nor Caffe Nero coffee shop will be serving food or drinks.

A statement from Fenwick’s says: “We look forward to opening our doors as soon as the government permits.

“We’re working towards opening all of our stores, including Colchester, on June 15, provided that there are no government changes.”

Items can still be returned in person and, due to the lockdown, items bought from February 21 onwards can be returned up to 28 days after reopening.