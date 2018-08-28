Fiducia joins a select group of firms

An Essex wealth management company is celebrating having achieved the corporate Chartered Financial Planners status.

Fiducia Wealth Management has been awarded the prestigious accolade, which is the pinnacle of academic training within the financial services industry.

Handed out by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), the status reflects Fiducia’s commitment to further raising standards of knowledge and professionalism.

Gordon Kearney managing director of Fiducia said: “We are very proud to join a select group of firms to achieve this status.

“It has come from hard work by so many colleagues but also underlines both everything we are trying to achieve and everything Fiducia represents.

“This status is reassurance for our existing clients and also to make our new clients aware of the standard set within Fiducia.”

The corporate Chartered Financial Planners status allows firms to demonstrate their professional commitment to raising standards of knowledge, capability and ethical practice.

Chartered firms must ensure staff members acquire and retain the necessary knowledge and skills to deliver the highest quality advice.

They must also work in an ethical manner that places clients’ interests at the heart of the advice they give.

Chartered status is awarded by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) to firms of Chartered Insurers, Chartered Insurance Brokers and Chartered Financial Planners.

As well as holding the corporate Chartered Financial Planners status, more than half of financial advisers at Fiducia have achieved the individual Chartered Financial Planner status, a Level 6 qualification equivalent to a bachelor’s degree.

