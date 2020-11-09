Firm’s legacy ‘will be honoured’ after being bought out by directors

Gordon Kearney and Susie Laws are the new owners of Fiducia Wealth Management Picture: MELISSA WHEELER Melissa Wheeler/Fiducia Wealth Management

A chartered financial planning firm has entered a new chapter after being bought out by its management team.

Colchester-based Fiducia Wealth Management was snapped up by directors Susie Laws and Gordon Kearney after founder and executive chairman John Millican sold his majority stake earlier this year.

The company was founded in 2006 and has a loyal client base across the region. It also holds a prestigious chartered status, which is awarded to only 600 firms nationwide.

Mr Kearney joined as part of the investment team when the firm was founded. He was appointed a director in 2006 and managing director in 2018.

The new team said it was “confident that the timing was right for a change and reassure clients that legacy will be honoured as the firm continues to provide expert professional advice at the very highest standards”.

In a joint statement,the new owners said they were looking to the future.

“We are thrilled to take the helm of this honourable and much-loved firm and look forward to serving our clients and connections with the passion and integrity that have become hallmarks of Fiducia,” they said.

“We feel the future looks very bright. We want to thank our clients and their families for their continued support, and we look forward to working with you and your next generation for the next chapter.”

Chartered financial planner Ms Laws recently scooped the regional Financial Adviser of the Year Award at the Women in Finance Awards.

She was named Financial Adviser of the Year for the Midlands and East Anglia.

She worked her way from a paraplanner to a chartered financial planner and director, while raising two young boys with her husband.

“I was very honoured to have been recognised and now I am absolutely astounded to have won the financial adviser of the year award,” she said.

“A big thank you to the judges and to everyone at Professional Adviser. I love this profession and feel this award is a testament to the shared expertise at Fiducia.”