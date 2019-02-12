Partly Cloudy

Second Essex office opens

PUBLISHED: 10:39 27 February 2019

Fiducia advisors (L-R) Daniel Kern, Susie Laws, Gordon Kearney (managing director), Lauren Peters, Josh Gupta and Michael MacLeod, at Dedham Picture: MEDIA MANAGERS

Media Managers

An award-winning wealth management company has announced expansion plans – including opening a second office in Essex.

Independently-owned Fiducia Wealth Management has steadily grown its business in Dedham, on the borders of Suffolk and Essex, on a reputation for providing a first-class personal service to individuals, families, businesses and charities.

It has now opened its second office in Duke Street, Chelmsford – a strategic move by the company after identifying the city as a prime area for growth.

Gordon Kearney, managing director at Fiducia, said: “We have been discussing the possibility of opening a second office for some time.

“But we wanted to be patient and careful in identifying the right location for Fiducia and for our clients, both current and future.

“We are delighted to be moving into Chelmsford. We have been seeing an increasing demand for our services from the Chelmsford area so to open an office in the city was a natural evolution.

“Chelmsford is also a growing commuter city and we are confident there will be even more demand for the services of Fiducia.”

Fiducia Wealth Management assists with advice on a range of topics including pensions, inheritance tax, savings and investments, wealth creation and retirement.

