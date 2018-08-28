Sunshine and Showers

Fifteen years anniversary and still evolving

PUBLISHED: 14:00 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:00 27 November 2018

The team at Polkadotfrog, Ipswich Gillian Smith, Laurie Smith and Florence Irvine. Jade Halil, Emma Cotton and Nicole Noble Picture: POLKADOTFROG

Archant

Regional recruitment agency Polkadotfrog has celebrated its best year so far, with a significant increase in revenue compared to 2017.

Last week saw the 15th anniversary of the agency.

During 2018 polkadotfrog carried out a rebrand, revamped its website, opened an office in Peterborough, established its new finance sector, and launched a sister company, Greywolf Recruitment, which specialises in the construction, driving, industrial and engineering roles.

Lucy Tufts and Jane Harris set up polkadotfrog in 2003 to offer a transparent and highly personalised service, placing people in permanent and temporary roles in office support, marketing, sales, HR, IT, finance, shipping and legal.

Starting in Cambridge, the venture expanded into Ipswich, Norwich and, most recently, Peterborough.

Director Emma Cotton, joined the business in 2010 when the Ipswich office opened.

Co-founder Lucy Tufts, said: “In the last 15 years we’ve placed more than 20,000 people in permanent and temporary jobs across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk. Our success is partly due to our agile approach – we adapt quickly to the ever-changing, competitive landscape of recruitment. Also, the rapid development of technology has impacted how clients do business, and how people find vacancies.

“We’ve been sure to evolve with these changes, and we’re always planning ahead to future-proof our offering to candidates and clients.”

The last 15 years have not been without challenges; the biggest being the recession.

Polkadotfrog and Greywolf share a mission of ensuring that local talent stays and thrives in the region.

Lucy explained: “Cambridge, Ipswich and Norwich are fantastic places to set up a business. Our experience is invaluable in finding the right talent to support growing enterprises, and we often see candidates we’ve helped go on to launch their own start-ups and return to us for recruitment support.

“We’re extremely proud of the region’s phenomenal growth in the past 15 years, and we look forward seeing to what the future will bring us.”

