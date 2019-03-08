E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Walking festival provides 200K boost to Suffolk's tourism businesses

PUBLISHED: 14:51 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 02 September 2019

Scenes from the Challenge Walk, part of the Suffolk Walking Festival 2019

Scenes from the Challenge Walk, part of the Suffolk Walking Festival 2019

Archant

Organisers say "overnighters" make a holiday around the event, staying in hotels and self-catering cottages, and eating in the county's pubs, restaurants and cafes.

Scenes from the Challenge Walk, part of the Suffolk Walking Festival 2019Scenes from the Challenge Walk, part of the Suffolk Walking Festival 2019

This year's Suffolk Walking Festival generated over £200,000 for the county's economy, organisers have said.

The three-week event, which takes place every May, sees people enjoy a wide variety of guided walks at locations throughout Suffolk.

The festival has grown over 12 years to become a staple in the event calendar and this year's proved to be the largest and most popular with more than 120 walks and fringe events being held and more than 2,000 people taking part.

Events included visits to mysterious Orford Ness and ancient Anglo Saxon villages, walking with a sheepdog and a trip on a Thames Barge down the River Orwell.

MORE: Passport scheme to celebrate 25 years of the Stour Valley Path

You may also want to watch:

Figures for the festival show that 84% of this year's participants live in Suffolk while 16% of walkers came from outside the county with 19% of all those taking part staying overnight.

Scenes from the Challenge Walk, part of the Suffolk Walking Festival 2019Scenes from the Challenge Walk, part of the Suffolk Walking Festival 2019

Festival director David Falk said it is these "overnighters" that bring the "most value" to Suffolk's economy, as they make a holiday around the event, staying in hotels and self-catering cottages, and eating in the county's pubs, restaurants and cafes.

It has been calculated the 2019 event pumped more than £218,000 into the Suffolk economy - an impressive 30% uplift on the amount generated in 2018.

Mr Falk said: "Both people living in Suffolk and those from elsewhere choose to stay overnight when taking part in the festival. I met one couple from Liverpool who had been to the Isle of Wight Walking Festival several times and thought they would give Suffolk a try and stayed on Woodbridge for five nights.

"Another couple from Thetford came across to take part in the five -day Challenge Walk from Lowestoft to Ipswich and camped near Aldeburgh for their stay."

MORE: River Stour Trust hopes to boost tourist numbers with Constable Trail

He added: "Our biggest challenge is maintaining interest in the festival year on year. We do that by challenging our team of walk leaders to come up with something different or adding something extra to their walk. That may be as simple as including a cup of tea and a piece of cake, or it may be offering exclusive access on a private estate as we did on our Elveden Estate Breakfast Walk when we also met the estate's deer stalker. It's all about creating memorable moments for our guests."

Planning for the 2020 festival has already started and tickets due to go on sale next March.

Most Read

Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: All the latest news heading up to 5pm

Ipswich Town manaer Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Man taken to hospital after car and motorbike crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Nayland this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 closed near Bury following concerns for man’s welfare

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

The rules that will shape Lambert’s team selection for Town’s EFL Trophy clash with Tottenham Under 21s

Janoi Donacien is likely to play against Tottenham. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Field excavated in hunt for airman’s remains

The plane crashed in early June, 1944, just days before D-Day Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA Wire

Most Read

Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: All the latest news heading up to 5pm

Ipswich Town manaer Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Man taken to hospital after car and motorbike crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Nayland this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 closed near Bury following concerns for man’s welfare

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

The rules that will shape Lambert’s team selection for Town’s EFL Trophy clash with Tottenham Under 21s

Janoi Donacien is likely to play against Tottenham. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Field excavated in hunt for airman’s remains

The plane crashed in early June, 1944, just days before D-Day Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 closed near Bury following concerns for man’s welfare

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

Danny King: ‘It’s all boiling up. We only have ourselves to blame’

Danny King.. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Superdrug closure part of trend as shops leave Ipswich’s Carr Street

The Superdrug store in Carr Street is due to close at the end of this week. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Man pleads guilty to stabbing his wife

Benjamin Hartley of Brandon appeared before Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: Phil Morley

‘Give the manager a headache’ – Gill’s message to players ahead of EFL Trophy clash with Tottenham U21s

Ipswich Town first team coach Matt Gill with manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Ross Halls
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists