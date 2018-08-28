Thunderstorms

Brands, blogging and increasing digital exposure

PUBLISHED: 17:43 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:13 09 November 2018

South East Bloggers Club is meeting in Colchester. This is a previous event. Picture: VOICE COMMUNICATIONS

South East Bloggers Club is meeting in Colchester. This is a previous event. Picture: VOICE COMMUNICATIONS

Archant

T’is the season to be jolly, with the next South East Bloggers Club (SEBC) approaching on Thursday November 22 and hosted by Boadicea Bar & Restaurant in Colchester,

SEBC hopes to assist a number of brands increase their presence with the help of some of the area’s most influential bloggers.

This Christmas, SEBC is giving East Anglian based brands and bloggers the gift of exposure. The club helps to merge online and offline communications providing more meaningful interactions for both brands and bloggers.

The world wide web is an amazing tool that allows businesses and bloggers to reach a vast audience. However, it’s no substitute for face-to-face conversations.

Festive sprits will be high with plenty of networking.

Lead singer of local band 24 Karat, Kiele Lola-Anderson, will also be performing..

The club has already worked with a number of established brands and charities across Essex including: Results with Lucy, Secret Hamper, Shaken Udder, Farleigh Hospice and Happy Fabric. Brands including Logan’s Plate and BeLicious have already signed up to attend the next event, looking to kick-start their work with bloggers. Megan House, account manager at Voice Communications (Co-Founders of the South East Bloggers Club) said: “We are extremely excited for our next SEBC event, especially as its Christmas themed. It provides the perfect opportunity to get everyone in to the festive spirit. The events provide amazing opportunities for like-minded bloggers to meet and for brands to gain exposure of their products and services in front of an important and receptive audience.”

If you are a blogger or brand interested in attending the event get in touch for more information: info@southeastbloggers.co.uk

Brands, blogging and increasing digital exposure

T'is the season to be jolly, with the next South East Bloggers Club (SEBC) approaching on Thursday November 22 and hosted by Boadicea Bar & Restaurant in Colchester,

