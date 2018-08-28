Sunshine and Showers

Gin is the Christmas favourite in Ipswich shops so far this year

PUBLISHED: 20:45 19 November 2018

Zeebra ChicPicture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Zeebra ChicPicture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Archant

Christmas has arrived in the Ipswich high street with festive displays in many windows - we find out what is selling fast and how sales are comparing to last year.

Maud's Attic Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSMaud's Attic Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

A large array of Christmas shop displays have popped up in Ipswich town centre with businesses showing off their festive stock.

Several independent stores have noticed a trend in what has been flying off their shelves.

Maud’s Attic, Hopsters, and Zeebra chic have all found their gin related products are a hit with customers.

Heather Carr, owner of Zeebra Chic in Dial Lane, said: “It has been the gin and the prosecco items that are really popular this year, there has been a run on certain things.”

Hopsters Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSHopsters Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Wendy Childs, owner of Maud’s attic in St Peter’s Street, has found prosecco demand is in the past for her store and customers are after a different alcoholic beverage.

She said: “It was prosecco last year, it is gin this year, I have sold a lot of gin related things. Rum is getting quite big too.”

Ed Barnes, who is the manager of craft ale store Hopsters, has also noticed the trend.

He added: “Christmas beers and small-batch gin are the most popular at present. We have over 250 beers in stock plus new gin arriving every week.”

Close up of Maud's Attic Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSClose up of Maud's Attic Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

With just over a month to go until the big day, Maud’s Attic has noticed an increase in the amount of consumers starting Christmas shopping earlier this year.

Wendy revealed: “I am as busy if not busier than last year, I think people are starting earlier this year.

“Ladies accessories and fashion are some of my biggest sellers - I have sold a dozen scarfs already today, three handbags and loads of gloves. My gloves just sell and sell. Any ladies accessories are very very popular.”

Children’s toy shop, The Entertainer, are also noticing the increase of eager shoppers.

Close up of Maud's Attic Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSClose up of Maud's Attic Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

James Sturch, store manager of The Entertainer, said: “The Christmas rush really started the back end of last week. We are doing reasonably well compared to last year but I think people are really waiting for that next pay day for them to start buying.”

Heather Carr, of Zeebra Chic in Dial Lane, has also noticed customers waiting before they purchase Christmas gifts.

She said: “We always find this time of year that everyone comes to see what’s about and then they tend to come back later to buy.

“But we have had days where we have been busy but more towards the weekend.

H. Samuel Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSH. Samuel Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

“The only thing with us is because we are so small and unique we don’t have masses of stock, so when they do come back sometimes the item isn’t there.”

Gin might be a trend amongst the shops but there are plenty of other products in high demand.

Mauds Attic: On top of gin and women’s accessories this store is selling a lot of flamingo and peacock themed items. Wendy finds that anything animal related does really well for her.

The Entertainer: The LOL doll range is flying out according to store manager, Mr Sturch. As well as Barbie products, remote control cars, and Lego.

Whittard Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSWhittard Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Zeebra Chic: Christmas decorations have been a hit at this independent shop their hummingbird in particular.

H Samuel: “We have a bit of a mixture really but mainly watches, earrings, and diamonds.” Store manger, Jo Cole explains.

Bromley & Co Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSBromley & Co Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

White Stuff Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSWhite Stuff Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Tiger Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSTiger Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Bromley & Co Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSBromley & Co Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

B&M Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSB&M Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

White Stuff Christmas display Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSWhite Stuff Christmas display Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

