Pizzeria closes down suddenly at Suffolk pub

A pizzeria has closed down suddenly in Hadleigh. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

A family-run pizzeria based in the heart of Hadleigh has stopped trading after serving customers for more than three years.

Finezza pizzeria, owned by husband and wife Terry and Vera Fenton, has suddenly closed its doors.

The family has been cooking pizza in a purpose-built outbuilding at the back of the Battleburys at the King's Head pub in High Street for more than three years.

In a statement on the company's Facebook page, owners Terry and Vera said: "Dear Customers, it is with great regret that we have closed Finezza pizzeria.

"This wasn't our choice, it was our landlords decision to shut us down. This has come as a great shock to us.

"We would like to thank all of our customers for their support over the years. Thanks."

Customers have been reacting to the news of the closure on Facebook and sharing their love for the stone baked pizzas, saying the decision is a real "shame".

Hannah Durrant said she "loved the pizzas, especially in the summer", while Kieran Lawler said he is "gutted" that the pizzeria is closing down.

Terry Fenton, aged 58, said he is sad that the pizzeria has been forced to close down - but he is hopeful that he and his family will be able to move the business elsewhere in the town.

Owner of the Battleburys at the King's Head, Mike Ager, said the closure of the pizzeria was a "commercial decision".