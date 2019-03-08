Apprenticeships are a real alternative to the rising costs of university

Adastral Park, in Martlesham, where up to 50 apprentice jobs are going to be available. Picture: VISMEDIA Malcolm Watson/ VisualMedia

Dozens of high tech careers are up for grabs at BT's Adastral Park at a special event for young people next week.

BT in Suffolk is to hold its first open apprentice assessment event for young people at its research and innovation centre.

The tech firm is keen to build a community of apprentices at Adastral Park, at Martlesham Heath, near Ipswich, and is encouraging local people to apply after their A-levels.

It will take place between Wednesday, August 21, and Friday, August 23, with candidates only required to attend on one day.

Those who are successful will be offered paid, BT degree-apprenticeship positions with the cost of their degree also funded by the company.

Lisa Perkins, Adastral Park & research realisation director for BT, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for local people to take the first steps towards an exciting and rewarding career in the technology world with BT.

"We have up to 50 paid apprenticeship roles available, ranging from working on the UK's biggest and fastest mobile network, EE, to learning how to deliver brilliant software to provide an effortless experience for BT customers and people. What's even more amazing about this opportunity is that we will also fund the full cost of studying towards a recognised degree qualification linked to the role.

"This event is taking place a week after students receive their A-level results so if you are no longer thinking about university this may be the perfect alternative."

Adastral Park is already home to BT's innovation labs and a cluster of more than 100 other tech companies at Innovation Martlesham,

BT employs around 3,500 people on the site.

Candidates will get the opportunity to complete their application at the event, which includes an online test and assessment. They will also meet current BT apprentices to hear their experiences as well as get a behind-the-scenes tour of BT's global research and innovation facilities.

Ms Perkins added: "Even for those who aren't successful, the assessment days will be a great experience and give people confidence and the opportunity to find out more about careers in this field.

"There is no age restriction on enrolling in the assessment week as we encourage people of all ages to apply for the roles on offer."

Starting salaries for apprenticeship roles with BT are around £16,149 with potential average salary on completion of apprenticeship between £35,000 - £39,000 depending on level and performance.

To find out more visit www.btplc.com/apprenticeweek and select 'Ipswich ONLY' option.