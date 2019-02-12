Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Regeneration for former Royal Mail depot

PUBLISHED: 12:17 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 04 March 2019

The Exchange, Chelmsford street scene cgi. The homes will be built on the former Royal Mail depot in Victoria Road. Picture: BELLWAY HOMES

The Exchange, Chelmsford street scene cgi. The homes will be built on the former Royal Mail depot in Victoria Road. Picture: BELLWAY HOMES

Archant

A development of around 200 modern apartments on a brownfield site in the centre of Chelmsford is on the way, and due to open in early 2020.

Housebuilder Bellway is launching the scheme – to be called The Exchange – on the former Royal Mail depot site on Victoria Road in the city, a brownfield site..

Bellway plans to build one and two-bedroom apartments within blocks between three and five storeys high to regenerate the derelict site. The development will include a landscaped urban piazza and a pocket park.

The apartments will be within walking distance of city centre amenities and under 10 minutes’ walk from the railway station.

Bellway Essex head of sales, Jenny Walker, said: “This will be a great opportunity for us to continue the regeneration of Chelmsford using brownfield land, following on from the success of our current Marconi Evolution site in the city.

“The Exchange is brilliantly situated right in the centre of Chelmsford and we’re all looking forward to providing much-needed homes in the city and making it a high-quality place to live.

“With trains taking around 35 minutes from Chelmsford to Liverpool Street station in London, we’re expecting the apartments to appeal to professionals working in the capital as well as those working locally.

“We’re looking forward to releasing the first plots for sale in early 2020.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Schools, farms and care homes among councils’ multimillion pound sell-off

Suffolk County Council has sold off assets including schools, care homes and farms Picture: ARCHANT

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: They think it’s all over... it is now – This season can do one

A disappointed looking Toto Nsiala reflects after the defeat by Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Schools, farms and care homes among councils’ multimillion pound sell-off

Suffolk County Council has sold off assets including schools, care homes and farms Picture: ARCHANT

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: They think it’s all over... it is now – This season can do one

A disappointed looking Toto Nsiala reflects after the defeat by Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Scathing report says special educational needs is not improving quickly enough

Suffolk County Council's special educational needs and disability provision has come under fresh criticism from Ofsted and the CQC. Picture: ARCHANT

Schools, farms and care homes among councils’ multimillion pound sell-off

Suffolk County Council has sold off assets including schools, care homes and farms Picture: ARCHANT

Tickets to Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich gigs go on resale

Ed Sheeran tickets in Ipswich have now been launched on official resale sites. Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Colchester-based military policeman in running for Army Apprentice of the Year award

Lance Corporal Wyatt Chappell, of Colchester-based 156 Provost Company Picture: Cpl Jamie Hart

Police appeal after 14-year-old girl is sexually assaulted in Witham

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted in an alleyway off Chelmer Road in Witham Picture: GOOGLEMAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists