Regeneration for former Royal Mail depot

The Exchange, Chelmsford street scene cgi. The homes will be built on the former Royal Mail depot in Victoria Road. Picture: BELLWAY HOMES Archant

A development of around 200 modern apartments on a brownfield site in the centre of Chelmsford is on the way, and due to open in early 2020.

Housebuilder Bellway is launching the scheme – to be called The Exchange – on the former Royal Mail depot site on Victoria Road in the city, a brownfield site..

Bellway plans to build one and two-bedroom apartments within blocks between three and five storeys high to regenerate the derelict site. The development will include a landscaped urban piazza and a pocket park.

The apartments will be within walking distance of city centre amenities and under 10 minutes’ walk from the railway station.

Bellway Essex head of sales, Jenny Walker, said: “This will be a great opportunity for us to continue the regeneration of Chelmsford using brownfield land, following on from the success of our current Marconi Evolution site in the city.

“The Exchange is brilliantly situated right in the centre of Chelmsford and we’re all looking forward to providing much-needed homes in the city and making it a high-quality place to live.

“With trains taking around 35 minutes from Chelmsford to Liverpool Street station in London, we’re expecting the apartments to appeal to professionals working in the capital as well as those working locally.

“We’re looking forward to releasing the first plots for sale in early 2020.”