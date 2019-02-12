Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Dubai international launch for best-selling rice

PUBLISHED: 12:17 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 19 February 2019

Harry Dulai, manaiging director of Surya Foods, promoting the Lail Rice re-brand at the world food and beverage trade event, Gulfood in Dubai. Picture: SURYA FOODS

Harry Dulai, manaiging director of Surya Foods, promoting the Lail Rice re-brand at the world food and beverage trade event, Gulfood in Dubai. Picture: SURYA FOODS

Surya Foods

Major Essex food producer Surya Foods, part of the Flying Trade Group, is making a major investment in the re-brand of its Laila Basmati rice product, with a new look and strapline - Love Laila Naturally.

The new look is being launched to the trade at the international Gulfood 2019 food festival, in Dubai this week - the world’s biggest food and beverage trade event with 5,000 exhibitors.

Managing director Harry Dulai is in Dubai to promote the new-look to an international audience.

It is part of a global multi-million pound re-brand to attract new consumers by the Harwich-based family business.

The move comes as Laila adds more than £3m year on year, to the rice category with sales growth of 34.6% during the last year.

With annual sales now edging toward £12m, Laila has achieved the biggest branded growth among the Top 3 UK dry rice brands for the second year running.

Laila owners Surya Foods has also seen a return of its Salaam rice brand to the UK Top 10.

Harry Dulai said: “Laila Rice was established in 1996 to bring high quality, ‘authentic’ basmati rice to the rice-eating Asian community of the UK who were in search of aromatic, delicious rice that tasted as good as they knew it should. As UK tastes have evolved mainstream consumers have similarly come to appreciate authentic flavours much more.

“As such, Laila continues to grow exponentially year on year and drive category growth. 2018 was another remarkable year for Laila, however, we remain ambitious with our growth targets and this rebrand is very much about taking Laila to a mainstream audience.”

The rebrand kicked off with the introduction of 100% recyclable packaging across its entire range of smaller bags last November.

The evolution of the brand’s signature heart into a butterfly motif, reflects the transformation of the brand as it doubles its efforts to attract a mainstream audience while celebrating its ‘natural, environmentally friendly’ credentials.

The motif will start appearing on packs from April, with a brand new Laila website in support of the major rebrand going live around the same time.

New fully recyclable packaging, featuring the brand’s signature hearts, new butterfly and decorative rice paddy ears, is one element of the brand’s new look and feel - feeding into a brand identity focused on ‘nature and authenticity’.

Laila’s latest campaign is making the most of existing consumer trends, including; the consumer’s growing desire to eliminate single use plastics; increasingly adventurous UK tastes; gluten free diet/healthy eating trends and the demand for premium quality at affordable prices.

Surya Foods is part of the Flying Trade Group, which includes Surya Hotels, and has an annual turnover of £100m and an employee base of more than 1,400 operating in 30 countries.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Fuller Flavour: We must keep Judge, and critics of Lambert are wrong

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert watches on during the draw with Stoke - Karl Fuller says critics of the Town manager are wrong. Picture: STEVE WALLER

More than 3,000 people in Suffolk sign petition to ban ISIS members returning to UK

Photo issued by Metropolitan Police of Shamima Begum, who fears her unborn baby will be taken away from her. Picture: METROPOLITAN POLICE/PA WIRE

Man arrested after three-hour stand-off with armed police

Police have closed Springhurst Close in Ipswich, because of the on-going incident Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

Work on St Anne's Quarter in Norwich city centre. Photo: Lauren Cope

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘It’s scandalous’ – Campaigners slam broken promises after mental health patients sent hundreds of miles away

The Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk protesting outside NSFT headquarters Picture: GERALDINE SCOTT

Popular Kesgrave man Paul Moore ‘drowned after taking cocaine’, inquest hears

The body of missing Kesgrave dad Paul Moore was found on the banks of the River Orwell Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Drivers warned of delays as police escort abnormal loads between coastal towns

Abnormal load passes through Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: James Bass

Recipe: Make our very very naughty Death by Chocolate dessert

Death by chocolate dessert Picture: Archant

Great day for Frankie as Lord Topper delivers in the Ladies Open race

Chapelier and Richard Collinson winners of the Restricted race. Photo: GRAHAM BISHOP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists