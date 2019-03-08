Dodgy fish sellers causing a stink in Suffolk

Rogue door-to-door fish sellers have been reported calling at properties in towns and villages across Suffolk.

Rogue door-to-door fish sellers have been reported calling at properties in towns and villages across Suffolk.

Suffolk Trading Standards warned householders not to be reeled in by offers.

A spokesman said: "We have received a report of fish sellers calling at properties across Suffolk, including Otley, Needham Market, Mendlesham Green, and Stonham Parva.

"If you are approached, please do not deal with them, and report to us via 03454 040506.

"These traders travel nationally, cold calling consumers' homes, selling the fish.

"This is often misdescribed, mislabelled or unlabelled, overpriced and sometimes underweight.

"They usually use Transit-style vans, which are not refrigerated. Our advice is not to purchase."

For advice, or to report an individual or company to Trading Standards, call the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.