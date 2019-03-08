Heavy Showers

Dodgy fish sellers causing a stink in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 16:11 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 18 June 2019

Vendors selling fish door to door are not to be trusted, according to Suffolk Trading Standards Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Rogue door-to-door fish sellers have been reported calling at properties in towns and villages across Suffolk.

Suffolk Trading Standards warned householders not to be reeled in by offers.

A spokesman said: "We have received a report of fish sellers calling at properties across Suffolk, including Otley, Needham Market, Mendlesham Green, and Stonham Parva.

"If you are approached, please do not deal with them, and report to us via 03454 040506.

"These traders travel nationally, cold calling consumers' homes, selling the fish.

"This is often misdescribed, mislabelled or unlabelled, overpriced and sometimes underweight.

"They usually use Transit-style vans, which are not refrigerated. Our advice is not to purchase."

For advice, or to report an individual or company to Trading Standards, call the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

Jon Stead has joined a new club this summer while Tyrone Mings could also be on the move. Picture: HTFC/PA

14-year-old boy punched in the stomach during racially aggravated assault

The incident took place on North Hill in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

