Dog-friendly day at cottage company

Canine capers at a Suffolk cottage agency. Bring your dog to work day at Best of Suffolk, based at Badingham. Hannah Mortimer, Donna Hostler, Annette Mason-Gordon, Tim Ripman and Nicky Wegner, with their pets, outside the office. Picture: BEST OF SUFFOLK Archant

The Best of Suffolk cottage agency team were bright eyed and bushy tailed this morning as it was their Bring Your Dog to Work Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With tails wagging five four-legged friends joined them in the Best of Suffolk barn in Badingham for a ‘walk and work’.

They spent the day with Skye the black Labrador, Walter the Norfolk Terrier, Kipper who is a mixed-breed rescue dog, Ellie the Patterdale and Charlie the Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

Best of Suffolk hear all about holiday maker’s dogs and even take their names and breed upon making a booking. As dog owners, they understand the family dog is just that, part of the family and deserve a holiday too.

With ever increasing demand for holiday cottages that are dog-friendly, Best of Suffolk offer 242 places to stay that accept pets. As a truly dog-friendly holiday cottage company, they are one of the very few agencies that do not charge extra for four-legged friends to come on holiday.

Suffolk is the ideal county for a dog friendly holiday, withs stunning beaches ideal for walks, miles of countryside paths and trails to explore as well as a high number of cosy country pubs where dogs are welcome too.

The Best of Suffolk team said the day was a great success.

Abi Charter said: “The Best of Suffolk pups enjoyed being in the office for the day, almost as much as we enjoyed having them! Just looking at a dog is proven to increase the amount of oxytocin, the “feel good” chemical, in the brain. The whole team were certainly all smiles after spending a day with these gorgeous dogs.”