Suffolk housing providers in talks to join forces

PUBLISHED: 10:55 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:55 23 May 2019

Carole Taylor-Brown, chairman of Suffolk Housing

Carole Taylor-Brown, chairman of Suffolk Housing

Copyright Muse Portraits

Two of the region's biggest housing providers could soon be joining forces.

Flagship Group and Suffolk Housing Society have revealed they are in talks about a potential partnership.

The move would see Suffolk Housing become a subsidiary of Flagship Group.

While talks are still at an early stage the boards of both organisations have agreed that working together could generate more opportunities to invest in local communities. Carole Taylor-Brown, chairman of Suffolk Housing, said: "By pooling our experiences and resources we will make faster progress.

"Most encouragingly, Flagship appreciate the importance of continually improving services to residents and share our purpose to provide homes for those who need them most.

"By joining forces, we can create an enhanced offer for our customers as well as increased career development opportunities for colleagues."

With Peter Hawes, chairman of Flagship Group, adding: "We are in very early stages of talks, but we believe that by working together we can better meet the challenges faced by all housing associations to deliver more homes, better services and continue our strength for years to come."

