Housing provider hit by serious cyber attack

PUBLISHED: 20:42 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 20:42 05 November 2020

The Flagship Group have suffered a cyber attack. Stock image Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO

A housing provide which looks after properties in Suffolk, has been hit by a serious cyber attack

Flagship Group's chief executive David McQuade Picture: FLAGSHIPFlagship Group's chief executive David McQuade Picture: FLAGSHIP

Flagship Group said it was subject to the attack on Sunday, November 1.

The incident took out most of its systems and forced the company to take its systems offline to prevent further problems.

Flagship have been investigating the attack and have confirmed it was caused by ransomeware known as Sodinokibi through a suspected phishing attack.

Despite the company’s best efforts it also confirmed some data, including that belonging to staff and customers, has been compromised.

It’s not clear at this stage how many people have been affected.

The company is now looking to recover its systems with some internal systems already up and running.

The incident has been reported to the police who are said to be investigating.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), Action Fraud and the Regulator of Social Housing have also been notified.

David McQuade, chief executive of Flagship Group said: “We take the privacy and security of our customer and staff data very seriously, and we’re very sorry that it has been compromised.

“Over the last few days, the incident has caused considerable disruption to staff and customer services, and we are concentrating on emergency situations, to ensure our customers are safe.

“Our teams are working tirelessly around the clock to bring our systems back online, and we apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

Flagship is asking customers to let their banks know so accounts can be monitored.

