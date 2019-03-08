New bus fleet set to serve Stansted as operator deal sealed

The A9 coach from Stratford to Stansted which has has recently doubled in frequency and now runs every 15 minutes to keep up with demand Picture: ARMIR TROTA Armir Trota/National Express

A national coach company has retained its contract to provide a shuttle service to Stansted airport following a competitive tender process as a new fleet of buses comes on line.

National Express, which recently doubled the frequency of its service to the airport from Stratford in London to once every 15 minutes, kept its contract for air-side and land-side bus services for passengers, staff and crew, which it has run since 2008.

Airport owner Manchester Airports Group said the business had secured a new five year deal, with the option of a further three years, ensuring the jobs of 100-plus staff, set to grow in line with projected passenger numbers.

The bid also included a commitment to a new fleet of Mercedes Citaros, passenger amenities and 'significant' investment in vehicle technology, including real time passenger information on buses and at stops.

National Express UK coach managing director Chris Hardy said: “This is a prestigious contract that attracted strong competition so we are hugely excited to be continuing to work with London Stansted Airport.

“Our bid built on the fact that we have been operating these services since 2008 but we definitely weren't complacent in our approach. We are confident that our improved offering will deliver a more responsive service with high quality vehicles operating faster journey times.

“This win is a reflection of the personal commitment and performance of all staff across our London Stansted and bid teams and forms part of the business strategy to further develop our presence at aviation locations across the UK. We look forward to many successful years of service delivery and growth at London Stansted Airport.”

Steve Mills, surface access manager at Stansted, said they were “delighted” to be continuing the successful partnership with National Express.

“The introduction of a new fleet of vehicles and new technology will not only deliver a step-change in the customer experience, but play an important role in keeping our emissions low and maintaining London Stansted's status as a carbon neutral airport.”