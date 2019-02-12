Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 10:58 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 27 February 2019

A gondola on the Grand Canal, Venice with the Rialto bridge in the background . Picture: DAVID LAMMING

A gondola on the Grand Canal, Venice with the Rialto bridge in the background . Picture: DAVID LAMMING

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Ryanair is launching a new London Stansted route to Venice Marco Polo airport, which will operate four times weekly from October, as part of Ryanair’s Stansted Winter 2019 schedule, which has a total of 119 routes.

British consumers can now book their holidays as far ahead as March 2020.

Ryanair’s Robin Kiely said:“Ryanair is pleased to announce a new London Stansted route to Venice Marco Polo commencing in October 2019, which will operate 4 times per week, as part of our winter 2019 schedule. British customers can now book flights to Venice Marco Polo as far out as March 2020.

“To celebrate we are releasing seats on this new route from just £19.99, for travel in October, which should book by midnight on Friday (March 1).

Stansted’s Mark Souter, head of aviation development said: “It’s great news Ryanair will serve Venice Marco Polo Airport from London Stansted for winter 2019. Venice is a fantastic and exciting city, and I’m sure the quick and convenient access these flights provide will ensure the route proves to be really popular with passengers looking for even more choice when heading off on a winter break.”

