Look around ‘mini estate all of your own’ for sale near Sudbury
PUBLISHED: 06:30 25 July 2020
PETER LAMBERT
A six bedroom moated manor house near Sudbury has come on to the market valued at over £1,500,000.
Ford Hall, on Bridge Street in Long Melford, is a Grade II listed property believed to date from the 16th or 17th century.
The timber framed house has a ‘jettied’ upper storey and a cross wing at the west end. It was extended in 2000.
Inside it has been extensively refurbished but retains numerous original features, such as inglenook fire places, leaded windows and beams.
It has six bedrooms and two bathrooms.
MORE: Look around ‘very special’ seven bedroom family home near Woodbridge
You may also want to watch:
The property sits in five and a half acres. It is approached down an avenue of lime trees.
There is a swimming pool with an automatic cover, a triple bay pool house and a tennis court.
There are a range of outbuildings including a large timber framed barn, an office and five stables. There is also a self-contained cart lodge.
Mark Oliver, a property agent from Savills Ipswich, said: “Ford Hall is an immaculate Grade II listed moated manor house in a highly picturesque setting with a wealth of original features including leaded light windows, close stud work, beams and a wide inglenook open fireplace.
“The property has been extensively refurbished to provide superbly presented accommodation and was sympathetically and cleverly extended in 2000 – with the juxtaposition between the period and modern beautifully balanced throughout.
“The addition of the Coach House annexe and leisure facilities also makes it feel like you are within a mini estate all of your own, providing plenty of privacy.”
MORE: What is the most expensive house on the market in Suffolk?
The property is on the market with Savills. It has a guide price of £1.6m.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.