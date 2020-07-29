E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Family business under threat as planning dispute continues

PUBLISHED: 19:00 29 July 2020

The Healing Centre in Rendlesham Picture: Abigayle Myers-Drake

The Healing Centre in Rendlesham Picture: Abigayle Myers-Drake

Archant

A couple say their family has been pushed to breaking point following arguments with villagers over their business.

Abigayle and Roy Drake are concerned about the future of their business Picture: ABIGAYLE MYERS-DRAKEAbigayle and Roy Drake are concerned about the future of their business Picture: ABIGAYLE MYERS-DRAKE

Roy Drake and his wife Abigayle Myers-Drake run a remedial and therapeutic centre in Tangham, close to Rendlesham Forest.

Mr Drake is a therapist by profession and his wife is a personal trainer.

Together they run their small business from the back of their home but are now struggling to keep going following disputes with local councils and villagers.

“Before we bought the house I spoke to the planning officers and told them what we were planning to do,” said Mr Drake.

One of the buildings on the Drake's property Picture: Abigayle Myers-DrakeOne of the buildings on the Drake's property Picture: Abigayle Myers-Drake

“The first information I was given was that there was nothing wrong with what we were proposing.”

Forest Haven, began in 2013 and the couple put up some small buildings to work in and for some glamping.

However, the couple say that local people became suspicious.

“People were looking through windows and tailgating clients in,” said Mr Drake.

Villagers have raised concerns about the couple's business Picture:Abigayle Myers-DrakeVillagers have raised concerns about the couple's business Picture:Abigayle Myers-Drake

You may also want to watch:

Eventually the couple were asked to apply for retrospective planning permission for the buildings.

This permission was refused by the-then Suffolk Coastal District Council, which stated that the site was unsustainable.

The council also raised concerns about the number of cars at the property; though the couple say only two cars arrive and leave the business in a day.

The couple have been in discussions with planners for a long time Picture: Abigayle Myers-DrakeThe couple have been in discussions with planners for a long time Picture: Abigayle Myers-Drake

In their objection to the planning application, Butley, Wantisden and Capel St Andrew Parish Council said that the business had caused “considerable anxiety” to those living in Tangham Forest.

East Suffolk Council has since served an enforcement notice against the business.

Last month, the planning inspectorate upheld the council’s decision and the couple are now hoping to take it to appeal.

So far, they have spent thousands of pounds fighting their case and have now set up a gofundme page.

The Drake's are concerned about the future of their business Picture: Abigayle Myers-DrakeThe Drake's are concerned about the future of their business Picture: Abigayle Myers-Drake

However, it is the emotional cost that the couple say has taken the real toll on them.

“My elderly mother has been pushed to breaking point by the local community because we offer a little therapy to support others,” said Mrs Myers- Drake.

East Suffolk Council said it would not be appropriate for them to comment at this time.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Pub pleads with people to ‘stay away’ if they are unwell after customer tests positive for Covid

The Shoulder of Mutton pub in Assington is warning its customers to be 'mindful' after a punter tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Pub pleads with people to ‘stay away’ if they are unwell after customer tests positive for Covid

The Shoulder of Mutton pub in Assington is warning its customers to be 'mindful' after a punter tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Martlesham woman: “One of my ancestors was a Viking leader”

Bridget's great-grandmother Mary, who was born on Ascension Island and spent time aboard HMS Tortoise Picture: Bridget Burke

Why did an Ipswich community miss out on £260k crime-busting deal?

The bid was aimed at bringing communities together to make the Maple Park area of Ipswich safer. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Abbeygate opens premier screen on Friday with Eva Green’s Euro-space drama

Managers Pat Church and Chris Peters outside the Abbeygate Cinema which has just added a premier screen to the venue Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Family business under threat as planning dispute continues

The Healing Centre in Rendlesham Picture: Abigayle Myers-Drake

‘Unhappy’ Ipswich mum-of-two sheds more than 2 stone in lockdown

Nadia Curtis, 33, from Ipswich, said she has benefitted from the virtual Slimming World lockdown group. Picture: NADIA CURTIS