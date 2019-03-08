Sunny

Ex-ITFC boss shares tales from his FA past

PUBLISHED: 15:10 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:10 23 April 2019

Back row from left: Theo Benneworth from Ipswich Town Football Club, Shefki Kuqi former ITFC player, David Sheepshanks, former ITFC chairman, Luke Morrischairman of the Ipswich Suffolk Business Club. Front row: Liz Harsant, secretary of the Ipswich Suffolk Business Club, and Joanna Knight of Genesis PR.

Back row from left: Theo Benneworth from Ipswich Town Football Club, Shefki Kuqi former ITFC player, David Sheepshanks, former ITFC chairman, Luke Morrischairman of the Ipswich Suffolk Business Club. Front row: Liz Harsant, secretary of the Ipswich Suffolk Business Club, and Joanna Knight of Genesis PR.

(Copyright: Genesis / Warren Page)

A former football chairman has shared his wealth of knowledge about building businesses and being involved with the Football Association (FA) with Suffolk entrepreneurs.

Former Ipswich Town Football Club (ITFC) chairman David Sheepshanks was guest speaker at a lunch hosted by Ipswich Suffolk Business Club on April 12.

Mr Sheepshanks, who chaired the club from 1995 to 2009 and led the building of St George's Park, The FA National Football Centre, spoke of his many senior business and leadership roles and his current role as a leadership coach, as well as about founding and chairing Suffolk Community Foundation and the charitable work he does.

Ipswich Suffolk Business Club chair Luke Morris said: “It was a delight to have David Sheepshanks join us and hear about his tremendous life from building businesses, to chairing Ipswich Town Football Club and being involved with the FA, to his phenomenal charity work.

“He was a great guest speaker and had a wealth of knowledge to share with our members.”

Mr Sheepshanks is patron of the Ipswich and East Suffolk branch of the Samaritans and was president of the Ipswich Citizens Advice Bureau.

