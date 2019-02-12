Victorian Suffolk chapel for conversion

Cheffins’ first property auction of 2019 will see 20 regional lots offered on Wednesday March 13 at the firm’s salerooms in Cambridge. The auction will include a selection of unconverted barns, residential opportunities and woodland.

Among the most interesting lots is the former Methodist Chapel in Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds.

It dates back to 1872 and now offers scope for conversion for various uses.

It has a guide price of £30,000 to £40,000.

It could make an attractive village home, with some imagination and conversion expertise.

The chapel is built of brick and slate and sits centrally within its small plot, next to the road, with hedge and fence boundaries.

Meanwhile, in Ipswich, there is a modern office building for sale, which comes with planning permission for conversion into six separate two bedroom flats.

Friars Courtyard is opposite the famous black glass listed Wills building in Princes Street, in Ipswich town centre.

The auction lot has a guide price of £325,000.

In Great Yeldham, Essex there is a Grade II listed barn, from the 17th Century, set in four acres, which has had planning permission for commercial use but could also be used to create a large home instead, subject to approval.

It has sweeping views of the Essex countryside.

There is also a range of block and timber barns at Hoxne, Suffolk, that have been formerly had agricultural use, with a guide price of £200,000 to £250,000

The catalogue is available to view online.

For more information go to: www.cheffins.co.uk or telephone 01223 213343.