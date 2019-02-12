Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Victorian Suffolk chapel for conversion

PUBLISHED: 16:11 19 February 2019

Commercial and development opportunties across East Anglia are in the Cheffins commercial auction on March 13, 2019. Lot 2 is the former Methodist Chapel at Thurston near Bury St Edmunds, with potential for conversion. Picture: CHEFFINS

Commercial and development opportunties across East Anglia are in the Cheffins commercial auction on March 13, 2019. Lot 2 is the former Methodist Chapel at Thurston near Bury St Edmunds, with potential for conversion. Picture: CHEFFINS

Archant

Cheffins’ first property auction of 2019 will see 20 regional lots offered on Wednesday March 13 at the firm’s salerooms in Cambridge. The auction will include a selection of unconverted barns, residential opportunities and woodland.

Commercial and development opportunties across East Anglia are in the Cheffins commercial auction on March 13, 2019. Lot 2 is the former Methodist Chapel at Thurston near Bury St Edmunds, with potential for conversion. Picture: CHEFFINSCommercial and development opportunties across East Anglia are in the Cheffins commercial auction on March 13, 2019. Lot 2 is the former Methodist Chapel at Thurston near Bury St Edmunds, with potential for conversion. Picture: CHEFFINS

Among the most interesting lots is the former Methodist Chapel in Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds.

It dates back to 1872 and now offers scope for conversion for various uses.

It has a guide price of £30,000 to £40,000.

It could make an attractive village home, with some imagination and conversion expertise.

Cheffins auction on Wednesday March 13 in Cambridge includes barns at Great Yeldham for conversion. The main 17th Century barn is Grade II listed and is set in four acres. It has had planning permission for conversion into a large home. Picture: CHEFFINSCheffins auction on Wednesday March 13 in Cambridge includes barns at Great Yeldham for conversion. The main 17th Century barn is Grade II listed and is set in four acres. It has had planning permission for conversion into a large home. Picture: CHEFFINS

The chapel is built of brick and slate and sits centrally within its small plot, next to the road, with hedge and fence boundaries.

Meanwhile, in Ipswich, there is a modern office building for sale, which comes with planning permission for conversion into six separate two bedroom flats.

Friars Courtyard is opposite the famous black glass listed Wills building in Princes Street, in Ipswich town centre.

The auction lot has a guide price of £325,000.

This office building is for sale by auction at Cheffins sale in Cambridge on March 13, 2019. It comes with planning permission to be converted into six two-bedroom flats. Picture: CHEFFINSThis office building is for sale by auction at Cheffins sale in Cambridge on March 13, 2019. It comes with planning permission to be converted into six two-bedroom flats. Picture: CHEFFINS

In Great Yeldham, Essex there is a Grade II listed barn, from the 17th Century, set in four acres, which has had planning permission for commercial use but could also be used to create a large home instead, subject to approval.

It has sweeping views of the Essex countryside.

There is also a range of block and timber barns at Hoxne, Suffolk, that have been formerly had agricultural use, with a guide price of £200,000 to £250,000

The catalogue is available to view online.

For more information go to: www.cheffins.co.uk or telephone 01223 213343.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Fuller Flavour: We must keep Judge, and critics of Lambert are wrong

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert watches on during the draw with Stoke - Karl Fuller says critics of the Town manager are wrong. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Staying up, avoiding unwanted records and planning for the future... Town’s objectives for the remaining 13 games

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has been able to celebrate victory just three times this season. Photo: Steve Waller

More than 3,000 people in Suffolk sign petition to ban ISIS members returning to UK

Photo issued by Metropolitan Police of Shamima Begum, who fears her unborn baby will be taken away from her. Picture: METROPOLITAN POLICE/PA WIRE

Most Read

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

#includeImage($article, 225)

Creators of Fortnite, Epic Games, taking High Court action against organisers of shambolic Norwich event

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Snape Maltings is the venue for Suffolk Coastal's farewell party. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Lorry driver locked up over ‘largest fly-tipping incident in Suffolk’

The cost of clearing the waste in Acton came to £2,650 Picture: MID SUFFOLK AND BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

Calls made to sell out-of-county retail and commercial buildings and pump cash into building homes

Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils' investment arm owns the Wagamama and Caffe Nero premises in Peterborough. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Christmas in July funeral in Colchester named as one of 5 quirkiest send-offs

The Co-op Funeralcare team at the funeral of Walter Hatton Picture: CO-OP FUNERALCARE

Military medics bolster skills through partnership with hospital

Tech Sgt Amy Templeton (left), NCO in charge of the operating room for the 48th Surgical Operations Squadron, examines medical data with fellow surgical team members of the West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St. Edmunds Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists