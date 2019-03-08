Video

This elegant five-bedroom home comes complete with an RHS garden

Magnolia House, Yoxford Picture: PETER LAMBERT Niche

The gardens of Magnolia House, created by award-winning landscape designer Mark Rumary, are divided into separate rooms like an extension to unique Grade II listed property which has recently come on the market.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Magnolia House, Yoxford Picture: PETER LAMBERT Magnolia House, Yoxford Picture: PETER LAMBERT

Mr Rumary worked as chief designer at Notcutts for more than 30 years, contributing to multiple medal-winning displays at Chelsea, Hampton Court and other renowned flower shows.

In later years, he spent his time creating gardens for Suffolk landowners and was the man behind these beguiling gardens at Magnolia House in Yoxford.

He died in 2010, aged 81, but his legacy lives on through the beautiful masterpieces he created, including that at Magnolia House, which is now on the market with Savills.

Magnolia House is an elegant five-bedroom home, Grade II listed and dating from the 16th Century with later Georgian additions.

Magnolia House, Yoxford Picture: PETER LAMBERT Magnolia House, Yoxford Picture: PETER LAMBERT

It is built of brick, lathe and plaster under a Suffolk tiled roof.

The house has enormous period character with large sash windows, leaded windows, open fireplaces, decorative cornice work, French windows and exposed wooden floors.

It opens to an entrance hall with a view right through the house to the gardens beyond.

There is a study and reception room at the front of the house, with the formal drawing room at the rear providing views over the gardens.

The Tudor cellar is off the hall.

The summer kitchen/dining room is at the rear of the house and is a delightful room for entertaining with French doors out to the terrace.

Meanwhile, the kitchen/breakfast room has a gas-fired Aga, a built-in dresser and pantry and a larder.

It also leads through to a cloakroom/shower room with underfloor heating.

On the first floor there are three double bedrooms and two bathrooms with freestanding baths.

The second floor has two further bedrooms and a bathroom.

Mr Rumary's RHS gardens are south west facing and divided into separate rooms with a raised lily pond on the White Garden, an old sundial and seating areas as focal points. It is surrounded by high mellow brick walls proving privacy and seclusion.

It is a scented garden for all seasons with narcissus and tulips, roses and honeysuckle. The garden also has a magnificent old mulberry tree, along with five magnolia trees - which give the house its name - and two fig trees in the Sissinghurst Garden.

The terrace along the rear of the house is perfect for al fresco dining. A coach house at the rear is currently used for garaging but has potential for conversion. There are also two garages and a stable block and off street parking space.

This property is on sale with Savills with a guide price of £790,000.