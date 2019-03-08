Sunshine and Showers

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Party night in honour of popular Luke Bunyan

PUBLISHED: 16:05 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:06 08 March 2019

CH&FS at Colchester Institute Picture: JESSICA RILEY

CH&FS at Colchester Institute Picture: JESSICA RILEY

Colchester Institute

Former catering students at Colchester Institute are getting together for a special charity dinner, in memory of a friend.

Luke Bunyan, 20, died after his motorcycle came off the road in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICELuke Bunyan, 20, died after his motorcycle came off the road in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The event has been planned by former catering and hospitality students of the college in memory of Luke Bunyan, an ex-student who was sadly killed in a motorbike accident last summer.

All the money raised by the charity dinner will go to The British Diabetic Society as Luke suffered from Type 1 Diabetes.

The ex-students planning the event have gone on to work at local establishments including, The Church Street Tavern, The Tallbooth, and Oranges and Lemons.

The dinner will be a six course taster menu for a fee of £30 per person.

A raffle will also be held on the night to raise money for Diabetes UK.

The menu was created by Alyshia Rayner, a former student working at the Church Street Tavern and will be cooked by a number of ex-students who also work locally, with assistance from current student and lecturers at the college.

Martin Fordham, head of hospitality at Colchester Institute said: “Luke was an immensely popular student with students and staff alike, we are a big family in CH&FS at Colchester Institute and honoured that ex-students and lecturers wish to hold this event in Luke’s memory.”

Alyshia Rayner, who organised the event said: “The idea for the charity night came about from our ex-college tutors, they thought it would be nice for Luke’s old college group that he cooked with while being at college, to come together and do this night in memory of him.

“Those involved include ex-students, some of who still continue to work as chefs and Luke’s College friends as well as those who Luke was close to. Gathering everyone together for this event was pretty easy as you can imagine everyone I’ve asked wants to be a part of the night in honour of Luke.

“Organising this event has been hard work but it is an honour to do this for Luke. Luke loved being a chef and cooking every day. He was a talented chef and excelled in everything he did. To be able to get everyone together again to do the charity night and raise money for something that meant a lot to him means the absolute world.”

