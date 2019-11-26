E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 07:47 27 November 2019

Michelle Taylor, the Funky Celebrant, from Manningtree has been chosen as one of the Small Biz 100, celebrating independent businesses, in the run up to Small Business Saturday on December 7. Picture: HEADOVERHEELS PHOTOGRAPHHY

HeadOverHeels Photography

A police officer turned wedding celebrant has been chosen to help shine a spotlight on Small Business Saturday day this year.

Michelle Taylor, based in Manningtree, has gone from treading the beat in Felixstowe and locking up suspected criminals at Martlesham police headquarters to helping couples celebrate the happiest day of their lives.

Michelle Taylor, based in Manningtree, has gone from treading the beat in Felixstowe and locking up suspected criminals at Martlesham police headquarters to helping couples celebrate the happiest day of their lives.

After 30 years in policing she retired and started her own business in 2011, re-branding as the Funky Celebrant in 2017.

She now acts as mistress of ceremonies for weddings, corporate events and celebrations of life across Suffolk, Essex and even further afield.

Hers has been chosen as one of the 100 small businesses to represent Small Business Saturday, taking place on December 7.

The annual shopping event is a chance to celebrate and support local people in business in the crucial run-up to Christmas.

She said: "I'm very excited to be one of the 2019 Small Business 100 and consequently part of Small Business Saturday.

"Celebrancy is growing at such a rate of knots, it's fabulous that the industry is being recognised as offering a real alternative to couples, families and even businesses.

"Small businesses are the backbone of the country and we should support them.

"Many small businesses are often self-employed people, so I think we should recognise and support them."

She continued: "Big businesses don't care the way small businesses like us do, and we have a passion for what we do.

"I have links to other local suppliers and small businesses in the wedding industry on my website.

"It is important we look after each other."

As part of her selection she is offering to write and conduct a free corporate ceremony for a company, organisation or workplace which has a special milestone to celebrate as a special competition prize.

