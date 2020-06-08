Law firm ‘thrilled’ at accolade for looking after its carers

Heather Brown says Fosters is thrilled at its carer accolade Picture: FOSTERS

A law firm is celebrating becoming one of the first to gain an accolade for its carer-friendly ethos.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk and Suffolk-based Fosters Solicitors has scooped a Carer Friendly Tick Award for employers in recognition of the support it offers to employees who are family carers.

The firm – which has a flexible working policy – is the first in Norfolk to receive the award from Caring Together, a partner of Carers Trust, which helps provide services and support for carers and their families across the eastern counties.

MORE – Adnams begins to reopen stores across East Anglia

Caring Together works with employers to help them identify carers and provide support so staff don’t feel they must leave their careers to provide care.

You may also want to watch:

“We are all thrilled to have received this award as recognition for our wonderful carers,” said head of staff care Heather Brown said. “Although we already had some supportive processes in place, working towards this standard has given us a great opportunity for understanding, and for us to formalise what we do to publicise it across our business.”

She added: “It’s also been great for actively engaging all of our staff to create a support network and help wellbeing for everyone, which is so important during this time of uncertainty we find ourselves in due to coronavirus – but especially for those who are needing to care for relatives, some in the vulnerable high-risk groups.”

Caring Together’s head of carer services Andy McGowan said with three in five of us likely to be a carer at some stage in our lives and more than 600 employees giving up work every day because of caring responsibilities, more and more organisations in were recognising the importance of identifying and supporting carers.

“We are delighted that Fosters Solicitors have shown their commitment to this, by signing up to Norfolk County Council’s Carers Charter and have now been awarded the Carer Friendly Tick in recognition of all they now have in place. This not only benefits carers but also helps businesses as their employees are able to work more effectively.”

Councillor Julie Brociek-Coulton, Carers Champion for Norfolk County Council, said the firm was a “fantastic example” to organisations across the county.