PUBLISHED: 08:00 12 November 2019

Jaynic, the developer of Suffolk Park commercial estate in Bury St Edmunds, has submitted a detailed planning application to West Suffolk Council for a second phase of warehouse units totalling 367,000 sq ft.

The application is for four "big sheds" of 37,000 sq ft, 80,000 sq ft, 100,000 sq ft and 150,000 sq ft, respectively.

The 114-acre Suffolk Park already has outline planning consent for two million sq ft of business, distribution and industrial space.

It follows on from its first phase where it developed two warehouse units totalling 357,000 sq ft of space.

The 147,000 sq ft building has been let to Unipart acting as the provider for the NHS Supply Chain, and it is in discussions with potential occupiers on its second 206,000 sq ft unit.

Ben Oughton, Jaynic development director, says: "Buoyed with this level of demand we believe the time is right to further increase the supply of speculative warehousing space at Suffolk Park."

A recent report from Savills on big shed supply highlighted the lack of new speculative units in East Anglia. The report commented that "there are no speculative units scheduled for delivery in 2019" and pointed out that the Suffolk Park units were the first speculative warehouses to be delivered in the region for more than a decade.

If approved by the planners, construction could start in February 2020 with a completion date target for September 2020.

